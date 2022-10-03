Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
At least 100 dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian
The death toll in Florida after Hurricane Ian has risen again as search and rescue efforts continue. At least 100 people are dead in Florida, with 54 confirmed in Lee County alone. Officials in that county are now facing questions about why they didn’t warn people to get out sooner.
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one) (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 2-5-1, Fireball: 9. (two, five, one; Fireball: nine) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 8-7-8, Fireball: 2.
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial
Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book "The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs...
PETA 'Hell on Wheels' truck targets chicken restaurant, food trucks in NC this week, group says
PETA is targeting fans of chicken meat in North Carolina this week. The organization has its "Hell on Wheels" truck scheduled to roll through Greensboro, playing recorded sounds of bird cries and covered in images of actual chickens crowded in crates on their way to a slaughterhouse. The graphic, life-size...
