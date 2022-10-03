Read full article on original website
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
Watertown’s farmers market ends season on high note
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the last day of Watertown’s farm and craft market this year. Jill DeFranco and Brian Rivera went shopping for just the right pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns. They found some at the Nicotra Farms stand. “He mentioned he wants a Star Wars one,...
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is taking advantage of weather nice enough that she doesn’t need to bundle up for outdoor workouts. She shows us a few simple exercises to work the core, because, she says, with a strong core, it’s easier to handle all your day-to-day activities.
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a soccer team in Adams that is currently the best in the section. The South Jefferson boys’ team is hoping to add to an already impressive resume. The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and South Jefferson...
Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hard work from a summer event pays off to the tune of $6,500. Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show over the summer. It was a well-attended event with more than 100 classic vehicles on display. The vineyard decided...
Ogdensburg’s city manager says future staffing cuts are inevitable
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Just because the proposed Ogdensburg budget doesn’t include staffing cuts in 2023, outgoing City Manager Stephen Jellie says cuts in future years are inevitable. The proposed budget holds the line on taxes, but now has a deficit of $3.5 million. More than half of...
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
What Was This Tiny, Abandoned Brick Building Used For in Eagle Bay?
Anyone who's traveled up north via Rt. 28 has probably seen this tiny, abandoned brick building in Eagle Bay. It's on the intersection of Rt. 28 and Big Moose Road. The building is somewhat of an anomaly, in that it manages to be two stories tall, but is still really, really small. So what the heck was it used for?
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness. Wendell was born on October 20, 1953, in Massena the son of the late Clarence and Beulah...
Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
