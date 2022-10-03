ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 4

Related
wwnytv.com

Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
Watertown, NY
Business
State
New York State
Watertown, NY
Government
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s farmers market ends season on high note

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the last day of Watertown’s farm and craft market this year. Jill DeFranco and Brian Rivera went shopping for just the right pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns. They found some at the Nicotra Farms stand. “He mentioned he wants a Star Wars one,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is taking advantage of weather nice enough that she doesn’t need to bundle up for outdoor workouts. She shows us a few simple exercises to work the core, because, she says, with a strong core, it’s easier to handle all your day-to-day activities.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Target#Cor Development#Watertown Planning Board
wwnytv.com

Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a soccer team in Adams that is currently the best in the section. The South Jefferson boys’ team is hoping to add to an already impressive resume. The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and South Jefferson...
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hard work from a summer event pays off to the tune of $6,500. Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show over the summer. It was a well-attended event with more than 100 classic vehicles on display. The vineyard decided...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
CHAUMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
ANTWERP, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski

PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
PULASKI, NY
wwnytv.com

Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness. Wendell was born on October 20, 1953, in Massena the son of the late Clarence and Beulah...
RUSSELL, NY
wwnytv.com

Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy