Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Breaking: Three Vehicle Accident, One on Fire, at Laurel Road & Parkway in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene. Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route. This...
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Bridger residents still frustrated as fatal casino arson investigation continues
Nearly six months after a fire erupted at Honest Tom’s Casino in Bridger, the building remains locked up. The investigation into the arson that killed two people is moving slowly.
Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos
Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?
Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
KULR8
Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel City Council denies request for Variance
In a meeting held earlier in September, Laurel City Council members reviewed a variance request for Goldberg Sporting Estates Subdivision in the use of a low pressure sewer system. The resolution was defeated in a 4-5 vote. Goldberg Sporting Estates is a 73-lot proposed residential development and a 15 lot...
THIS WORLD HAS TOO MUCH PLASTIC, SO WHY DOESN’T BILLINGS HAVE RECYCLING PICK-UP?!
When I was a kid, and the last day of school rolled around I would go collect all the paper my classmates tossed on the ground, and put it in the recycling bins. I was THAT tree hugger. And I still am. When I moved to Billings in August, I...
BREAKING: Firefighters Responding to Fire in Billings Heights
According to a tweet from the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire in the Heights. Photos of the area affected by the blaze are posted below, but there is no indication of where the blaze is or the status of any people in or around the structure.
agupdate.com
Gabel appointed to Farm Bureau county board of directors, prepares for harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – It’s been one heck of a production year for first-time farmer Greg Gabel, but finally, the end is in sight. All the final details are coming together and the beet dump in Huntley, Mont., is set to open on Oct. 6. “I am ready to...
Best Bars and Restaurants in Billings for Delicious Fall Cocktails
As we transition into Fall in Montana (with Old Man Winter right behind) our drinking habits might change a little. Savory, sentimental flavors and warm, comforting dishes are popular choices on restaurant menus this time of year and as the entrees change, so do the cocktails. If you're looking for drink ideas that reflect the changing of the seasons, read on for some of the best places in Billings for unique Fall drinks.
yourbigsky.com
Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!
Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
Man arraigned on charge related to shooting at Billings park
A man arrested following a shooting at a Billings park where dozens of people were gathered for youth football practices was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
