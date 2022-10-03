ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridger, MT

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?

Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
BILLINGS, MT
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Laurel City Council denies request for Variance

In a meeting held earlier in September, Laurel City Council members reviewed a variance request for Goldberg Sporting Estates Subdivision in the use of a low pressure sewer system. The resolution was defeated in a 4-5 vote. Goldberg Sporting Estates is a 73-lot proposed residential development and a 15 lot...
LAUREL, MT
Best Bars and Restaurants in Billings for Delicious Fall Cocktails

As we transition into Fall in Montana (with Old Man Winter right behind) our drinking habits might change a little. Savory, sentimental flavors and warm, comforting dishes are popular choices on restaurant menus this time of year and as the entrees change, so do the cocktails. If you're looking for drink ideas that reflect the changing of the seasons, read on for some of the best places in Billings for unique Fall drinks.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!

Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

