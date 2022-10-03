Read full article on original website
Dogs Affected by Hurricane Ian Arrive in Philadelphia
While it has since dissipated, Hurricane Ian caused a lot of damage to Cuba, Florida, and South Carolina in particular over the last week – it was the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida in over 85 years. As well as human fatalities, pets and wildlife have also suffered, but organizations like the Pennsylvania SPCA have […] The post Dogs Affected by Hurricane Ian Arrive in Philadelphia appeared first on DogTime.
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
WFMJ.com
Eleven charged with animal abuse at Pennsylvania turkey farm
The Pennsylvania State Police has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints allege the suspects kicked, stomped, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The defendants were...
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
WGAL
11 former turkey farm workers in Pennsylvania charged with animal cruelty
Eleven people face animal cruelty charges after investigators say they were caught on camera abusing turkeys at farms in Pennsylvania. Some of the video can be seen in the video player above. We're only showing small portions because the images are graphic. State police said the defendants kicked, stomped and...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
11 charged with animal cruelty after police investigate undercover PETA video at Pennsylvania farms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pa. State Police have charged 11 people with animal abuse for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across Pennsylvania. The following people are facing six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses:. Bryce...
WMDT.com
66 dogs and cats airlifted to Delaware from Florida now up for adoption
DELAWARE – Hurricane Ian not only impacted residents of Florida, but also animals. Now, over 60 of them are being given a second chance at life after being rescued and flown to Delaware. A total of 66 dogs and cats were rescued from shelters across the most battered areas...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Task Force One searches for survivors, victims of Hurricane Ian
Pennsylvania's Task Force One is in hurricane-ravaged Florida. Justin Zimmerman is one of 44 members of the task force working in Fort Myers, searching what's left of houses there and combing through the rubble, block by block. "Right now, we're just doing wide area searches of all the buildings, making...
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
WGAL
Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania
Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
WGAL
USDA reports new avian flu cases in Pennsylvania
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — TheU.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting new cases of avian flu across the country and in Pennsylvania. A backyard chicken flock in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, is among the latest to test positive. The flock is one of two in the Susquehanna Valley...
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
