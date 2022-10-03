Read full article on original website
who13.com
1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall ordered to sheriff's auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to court documents obtained by WHO Radio News, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment
(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
KCCI.com
Witness hears loud pop before tree catches fire near Des Moines trail
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews put out a fire near a lower beaver trail on Tuesday. A person walking their dog on the Tom and Sophie Vlassis Greenway just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Euclid Avenue told us they heard a loud pop around 6:45 a.m.
Steady Hands Help Save Someone Who Fell In A Concrete Tank in Iowa
If you've ever found yourself scrolling on Instagram or Tik Tok, it's possible you've come across the steady hand challenge. What people are doing is holding out one of their hands, filming how steady they are, and then revealing what they do for work. Check out this chef and surgeon...
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
who13.com
Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
KCCI.com
Man dies after single-car crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a single-car crash around 5:30 p.m. in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol says 57-year-old Russell Menth of Leonard, Texas was killed when his truck went into a ditch along Interstate 35 near Saint Mary's. The cause of the crash...
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
iheart.com
Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
KCCI.com
Crane operator hailed a hero in concrete tank rescue
NEVADA, Iowa — Rescue crews are calling a crane operator a hero for what he did to get an injured co-worker out of a concrete tank. According to the Nevada Fire Department, a man fell 25 feet into that tank at a rural construction site a few miles south of Nevada.
weareiowa.com
1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
AdWeek
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
KCCI.com
Firefighters pay their respects to longtime Des Moines fire engineer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters paid their final respects on Monday to one of their own. Fire Engineer Craig Kern died last month after a sudden medical emergency. Monday's procession passed by Fire Station Number One downtown on Mulberry Street, where Kern worked. He was a 32-year...
Des Moines Police: It’s only a matter of time before rainbow fentanyl comes to metro
Illicit use of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
KCCI.com
Driver identified in fatal crash between semi-truck, tractor in Poweshiek County
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information regarding the fatality in the crash. The information KCCI originally received from Iowa State Patrol has since been corrected by troopers. The man who died in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor has been...
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
KCCI.com
2 in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in critical condition following ahigh-impact crash involving two vehicles along Douglas Avenue Sunday. One of those cars crashed into a house. According to police, a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was southbound on 54th Street. Witnesses say the 17-year-old was traveling...
