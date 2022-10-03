ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

News 12

Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night. Authorities say 37-year-old David Moll-Rivera of Bay Shore was shot at Triple J Auto Body Shop on Skidmore's Road just before 8 p.m. Moll-Rivera was pronounced dead after being transported to...
DEER PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
HuntingtonNow

East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY

