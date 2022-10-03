Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Related
Glen Cove Crossing Guard Hit By SUV Critically Injured, Police Say
A Long Island crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while at work. The incident took place in Glen Cove around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 on Dosoris Lane. According to Lt. John Nagle, of the Glen Cove Police, crossing guard Carlos Vasquez, age 58,...
Police: 2 pedestrians hurt in Central Islip hit-and-run
According to police, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hawthorne and Suffolk avenues.
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
ID Released For 37-Year-Old Bay Shore Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop
Police have identified a man who was found shot to death at a Long Island body shop. David Moll-Rivera, age 37, of Bay Shore, was found in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
32-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting At Wyandanch Parking Lot, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in front of BP gas station, located at 1501 Straight Path in Wyandanch, at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Police...
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $3.2K Bicycle From Watermill Home
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a bicycle, valued at $3,200, from a Long Island home over the summer. A man burglarized a Watermill home, located on Montauk Highway, on Monday, Aug. 29, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Authorities said the...
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
News 12
Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night. Authorities say 37-year-old David Moll-Rivera of Bay Shore was shot at Triple J Auto Body Shop on Skidmore's Road just before 8 p.m. Moll-Rivera was pronounced dead after being transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: Crews on scene of Bay Shore house fire
News 12 has been told someone called to report a fire in the basement of the home.
Donations Pour In For Family Of Beloved North Jersey Man Killed In 'Horrific Accident' At 30
Thousands have poured in for the heartbroken family of a 30-year-old North Jersey man who died following a “horrific accident.”. Born in Paterson, Jakeem Ortiz died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, three days after he was left with a traumatic brain injury due to a “horrific accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange
A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Teen accused of fatally stabbing sister in East Flatbush home, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally stabbing his sister during a domestic dispute in their East Flatbush home in July, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified because of his age, allegedly stabbed Shanelle Colquhoun, 26, in the neck and arms inside the home on Beverley […]
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
Police: 16-year-old killed in Monday shooting near NJ elementary, middle school
Police say one teen is dead following a shooting Monday, just a block away from an elementary and middle school in East Orange.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Armed Robbery At Baldwin McDonald's
Police on Long Island are searching for an alleged armed robber riding a yellow bike who attempted to hold up the drive-thru employee at an area McDonald's. The incident took. place in Baldwin around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the McDonald's on Grand Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives,...
Long Island Man Surrenders As Second Attempted Murder Suspect In Hoboken Shooting
A Long Island man wanted as a second suspect in a summer shooting that left a teen boy hurt has surrendered to authorities in Hoboken. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, NY, turned himself in at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. A warrant was...
Comments / 2