NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
Jim Cramer
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
NBC Los Angeles

Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs

Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat Slightly Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets pulled back slightly on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2% in early trade, with tech stocks falling...
NBC Los Angeles

Cannabis Company Canopy Applauds Biden's Marijuana Pardons as Stock Surges

Canopy Growth Corporation shares jumped 22% Thursday after President Joe Biden announced he'll pardon thousands of people for federal marijuana offenses. The Canada-based cannabis company applauded Biden's decision. Earlier Thursday, Constellation Brands, which owns a large chunk of Canopy, recorded a $1 billion writedown related to the cannabis venture. Canopy...
NBC Los Angeles

We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says

"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
NBC Los Angeles

AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues

AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
NBC Los Angeles

How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk's Plans for Twitter May Take Inspiration From Chinese Super Apps

Elon Musk's revived $44 billion deal to buy Twitter sparked fresh debate over what the billionaire will do with the service if he eventually owns it. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that buying Twitter is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app." He did not provide further details. Musk may...
NBC Los Angeles

Businesses Added 208,000 Jobs in September, Better Than Expected, ADP Reports

Businesses added 208,000 jobs for the month, better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August, according to ADP. Trade, transportation and utilities saw a jobs gain of 147,000, while professional and business services and education and health services also posted large increases.
