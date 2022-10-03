Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever
Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs
Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
European Markets Retreat Slightly Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets pulled back slightly on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2% in early trade, with tech stocks falling...
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
Elon Musk Is Reviving His Offer to Buy Twitter — Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in 2013
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reviving his offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is about $44 billion, following a tense legal battle between himself and the social media platform, according to a regulatory filing. Twitter issued a statement indicating it intends to close the deal...
Cannabis Company Canopy Applauds Biden's Marijuana Pardons as Stock Surges
Canopy Growth Corporation shares jumped 22% Thursday after President Joe Biden announced he'll pardon thousands of people for federal marijuana offenses. The Canada-based cannabis company applauded Biden's decision. Earlier Thursday, Constellation Brands, which owns a large chunk of Canopy, recorded a $1 billion writedown related to the cannabis venture. Canopy...
This High-Yield Stock Has a Secret Weapon
Conagra's continued dedication to innovation will help it stay afloat.
Treasury Yields Inch Higher as Markets Await Unemployment Data While Fed Remains Hawkish
The yield on U.S. Treasuries inched higher on Friday as markets awaited the release of labor market data, which could give indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was up 2 basis points to 3.8448% at around 3:45 a.m. ET. It has seen a volatile...
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says
"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues
AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
Elon Musk's Plans for Twitter May Take Inspiration From Chinese Super Apps
Elon Musk's revived $44 billion deal to buy Twitter sparked fresh debate over what the billionaire will do with the service if he eventually owns it. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that buying Twitter is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app." He did not provide further details. Musk may...
Washington Sees OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts as a Political ‘Blow Against Biden,' Says Dan Yergin
Washington sees OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a "blow" against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global. "This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi...
Global CEOs Expect Impending Recession to Be ‘Short and Sharp,' Poll Shows
Global CEOs are anticipating a recession in the next 12 months but more than half of them anticipate it will be "mild and short": KPMG. But, these business leaders have all expressed more confidence since the start of the year that there will be growth prospects in the next three years.
Businesses Added 208,000 Jobs in September, Better Than Expected, ADP Reports
Businesses added 208,000 jobs for the month, better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August, according to ADP. Trade, transportation and utilities saw a jobs gain of 147,000, while professional and business services and education and health services also posted large increases.
