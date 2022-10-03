Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
Fox11online.com
Greater Green Bay Chamber receives over $460,000 grant to support area entrepreneurs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay Chamber is receiving nearly half a million dollars from the federal government. The Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship -- part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration -- is giving the chamber a $467,500 grant. The grant is part of the EDA's Build...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police light up the night for Special Olympics fundraiser, 5K event
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a "Run with the Cops" event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark at the University of...
Fox11online.com
School districts in Northeast Wisconsin making progress through staffing shortages
(WLUK) -- School districts in Northeast Wisconsin are making progress filling positions that have been open since the summer. Some districts started with more than 60 open positions. More than four weeks into the school year, the Oshkosh Area School District continues to hire. In August, the district needed 20...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna High School teacher wins $50,000 teaching prize
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A Kaukauna High School teacher is now celebrating after being named the winner of a $50,000 teaching prize. Dan Van Boxtel, who teaches automotive technology, is one of 20 winners throughout the nation. Van Boxtel took in all the emotion after being surprised by a visit from...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
A course on 'doing nothing' is the most popular at a Wisconsin university
A one-unit college course on relaxing and not doing anything has become the most popular class at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Wrightstown facilities to create over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving state grant
MADISON (WLUK) -- Two Wrightstown facilities in village's industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel...
Fox11online.com
COVID-19 vaccine and updated booster available at Sunnyview Expo Center
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The updated COVID-19 bivalent booster along with primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. They're available on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The clinics do not require appointments...
Fox11online.com
Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fox11online.com
De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay area residents packing meals to help relieve world hunger
(WLUK) -- Green Bay residents are making a difference while volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. Volunteers are working on packing 3/4 of a million meals on October 3-6. The nutritious meals go to malnourished children around the world. The Green Bay community provides the funding to cover...
Fox11online.com
St. Mary's Springs Bob Hyland on doorstep of magic #500
FOND DU LAC, WI (WLUK) - St. Mary's Springs football has been one of the most dominate programs both in the state and nationwide. Head coach Bob Hyland is the winningest in state history & 4th all-time nationally with 499 victories over five decades leading the Ledgers. Fox 11's Cody Krupp took the trip to Fond du Lac ahead of Saturday's attempt to hit the magic number 500.
Fox11online.com
Confident Neenah seeking outright FVA title
NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
Fox11online.com
Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin teachers walk the red carpet at math, science video premiere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some Northeast Wisconsin teachers walked the red carpet Tuesday night. The latest Get Real Math and Get Real Science videos debuted at the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance's annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere at the Meyer Theatre. The premiere recognizes teachers with a red...
Fox11online.com
$50 million requested for Brown County's southern bridge in next state budget
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
Fox11online.com
WIAA expands state baseball tournament
STEVENS POINT (WLUK) -- The WIAA Board of Control approved by a vote of 11-0 on Thursday to expand the state baseball tournament to a four-day format to address the consistent late completions of the semifinal games on the first two days of the event. The new schedule will begin...
