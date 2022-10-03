ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna High School teacher wins $50,000 teaching prize

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A Kaukauna High School teacher is now celebrating after being named the winner of a $50,000 teaching prize. Dan Van Boxtel, who teaches automotive technology, is one of 20 winners throughout the nation. Van Boxtel took in all the emotion after being surprised by a visit from...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wrightstown facilities to create over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving state grant

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two Wrightstown facilities in village's industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 vaccine and updated booster available at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The updated COVID-19 bivalent booster along with primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. They're available on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The clinics do not require appointments...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay area residents packing meals to help relieve world hunger

(WLUK) -- Green Bay residents are making a difference while volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. Volunteers are working on packing 3/4 of a million meals on October 3-6. The nutritious meals go to malnourished children around the world. The Green Bay community provides the funding to cover...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

St. Mary's Springs Bob Hyland on doorstep of magic #500

FOND DU LAC, WI (WLUK) - St. Mary's Springs football has been one of the most dominate programs both in the state and nationwide. Head coach Bob Hyland is the winningest in state history & 4th all-time nationally with 499 victories over five decades leading the Ledgers. Fox 11's Cody Krupp took the trip to Fond du Lac ahead of Saturday's attempt to hit the magic number 500.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Confident Neenah seeking outright FVA title

NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
NEENAH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

WIAA expands state baseball tournament

STEVENS POINT (WLUK) -- The WIAA Board of Control approved by a vote of 11-0 on Thursday to expand the state baseball tournament to a four-day format to address the consistent late completions of the semifinal games on the first two days of the event. The new schedule will begin...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

