PCC Community Markets, one of Seattle’s original grocers, announced a new partnership with Seattle-based adaptogenic mushroom coffee brand Wunderground Coffee on Sept. 28. “This partnership and product launch is a year in the making and it’s thrilling to bring Wunderground to our members and shoppers,” PCC Community Markets SVP of Merchandising Darrell Vannoy said in a press release. “Wunderground first approached us in 2021 but was not yet certified organic, which is required by the co-op's product sustainability standard for coffee. This collaboration with Wunderground supports our mission to ensure that good food nourishes the communities we serve, while cultivating vibrant local, organic food systems.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO