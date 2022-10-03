Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks
Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
southsoundmag.com
Recap: 2022 Women to Watch
More than 110 guests attended the South Sound annual Women to Watch live event on Oct. 6 at Farm 12 in Puyallup to hear five outstanding women share their stories of strength, hardship, and success. This year's speakers were LaEisha Howard, author of Fill Your Tank and co-founder of Threads...
southsoundmag.com
PCC Community Markets and Wunderground Coffee Blends Mushroom and Brews
PCC Community Markets, one of Seattle’s original grocers, announced a new partnership with Seattle-based adaptogenic mushroom coffee brand Wunderground Coffee on Sept. 28. “This partnership and product launch is a year in the making and it’s thrilling to bring Wunderground to our members and shoppers,” PCC Community Markets SVP of Merchandising Darrell Vannoy said in a press release. “Wunderground first approached us in 2021 but was not yet certified organic, which is required by the co-op's product sustainability standard for coffee. This collaboration with Wunderground supports our mission to ensure that good food nourishes the communities we serve, while cultivating vibrant local, organic food systems.”
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Modern-Twisted Tales, Emo Drag, and a Retro Music Festival
The Frances Hodgson Burnett novel about a recently orphaned young girl is retold from a Latine perspective set in the Pacific Northwest in this Olympia Family Theater show. This new modern adaptation is a tale of friendship and healing with talking creatures, magical plants, punk music, and an assortment of lovable puppets. This show runs for an hour and 45 minutes with tickets available for this weekend. This showing runs until Oct. 16, so click here to purchase tickets before they sell out.
southsoundmag.com
A Taste of Paris’ Left Bank in Olympia
Left Bank Pastry on 1001 Fourth Ave. E. offers the taste and nostalgia from centuries-old recipes. What began more than 10 years ago as a wholesale bakery operation delivering authentically French delights regionwide transitioned to retail when pastry chef Gary Potter and wife Rochelle opened the Left Bank storefront about four years ago.
