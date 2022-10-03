These sports car siblings finally see the light of day once more together. These two classic cars have been regarded as some of the most popular vehicles to ever hit the road in America because of their performance and iconic designs. On one side of the equation you can clearly see a beautiful 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in pretty good condition. Looking to the other, we find a 1970 Pontiac GTO which has some of the rarest features ever put to use in a muscle car. Both of these vehicles are proud members of the same brand and as such have a lot in common but it is also funny how they seem to fill in the gaps for each other in a lot of ways.

CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO