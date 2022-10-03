ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

NOLA.com

After being barricaded in a room for a day, victim escapes home invaders, police say

A man escaped three burglars after they forced their way into his 7th Ward home, threatened to kill him and barricaded him in a room, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the home invasion in the 2600 block of Allen Street at around 2:31 p.m. Monday. They said three suspects—Nicole Jackson, 41, Gene Harris, 34, and an unknown man—broke into the 54-year-old victim's home and barricaded him in a room. The next day, the victim escaped, though police could not specify exactly how long he was barricaded inside the room or where the suspects were during that time, because they had not completed their report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lacombe man reported missing by family found dead, sheriff says

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found dead a man who was reported missing out of Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. On Wednesday, Batiste's body was found deep in the woods near Barringer Road. His...
LACOMBE, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police reports busy start to October

Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in Slidell during the summer

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police has announced that hundreds of grams of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine have been seized in the summer months. According to police, "Summer Drug Operation" put a focus on helping remove dangerous substances from the streets. Slidell PD's Narcotics Division arrested 12 people, who were identified as dealers, during the operation.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions

NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

Trio arrested in Tangipahoa after shooting at deputies and injuring police dog

NEW ORLEANS — Three Tangipahoa Parish residents were arrested last night after shooting at Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies and injuring a police dog. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) received calls of two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane Trailer Park off of CC Road in Bedico, a small community east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week. Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Toddler shoots himself, suspect arrested for firearm violation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Lindell Mays after a 4-year-old was shot near an Auto Zone on Sunday. Mays was charged with responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors. Detectives have not said what the relationship is between Mays and the injured 4-year-old.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
