Read full article on original website
Related
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
NOLA.com
After being barricaded in a room for a day, victim escapes home invaders, police say
A man escaped three burglars after they forced their way into his 7th Ward home, threatened to kill him and barricaded him in a room, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the home invasion in the 2600 block of Allen Street at around 2:31 p.m. Monday. They said three suspects—Nicole Jackson, 41, Gene Harris, 34, and an unknown man—broke into the 54-year-old victim's home and barricaded him in a room. The next day, the victim escaped, though police could not specify exactly how long he was barricaded inside the room or where the suspects were during that time, because they had not completed their report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
WDSU
Lacombe man reported missing by family found dead, sheriff says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found dead a man who was reported missing out of Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. On Wednesday, Batiste's body was found deep in the woods near Barringer Road. His...
an17.com
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed, juvenile injured in crash with Freightliner truck in Tangipahoa
KENTWOOD, La. — A 35-year-old woman was killed and a juvenile was seriously injured in a crash with a Freightliner truck Tuesday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 at the intersection of Highway 1061. The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. According to State Police, a Chevy Malibu...
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
WDSU
Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in Slidell during the summer
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police has announced that hundreds of grams of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine have been seized in the summer months. According to police, "Summer Drug Operation" put a focus on helping remove dangerous substances from the streets. Slidell PD's Narcotics Division arrested 12 people, who were identified as dealers, during the operation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD officers receive honors for heroic actions
NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect. “I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”
Constable shot in New Orleans East
A shooting in New Orleans East has sent multiple people to the hospital, including a law enforcement officer. There is a crime scene on the on the I-10 between Read and Crowder.
18-wheeler strikes car, kills woman in Tangipahoa Parish
Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash in Tangipahoa Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday (Oct. 4).
WLOX
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
Trio arrested in Tangipahoa after shooting at deputies and injuring police dog
NEW ORLEANS — Three Tangipahoa Parish residents were arrested last night after shooting at Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies and injuring a police dog. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) received calls of two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane Trailer Park off of CC Road in Bedico, a small community east of Ponchatoula.
NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week. Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.
Toddler shoots himself, suspect arrested for firearm violation
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Lindell Mays after a 4-year-old was shot near an Auto Zone on Sunday. Mays was charged with responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors. Detectives have not said what the relationship is between Mays and the injured 4-year-old.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0