President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside for now. "Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover," Biden said in this southwestern Florida community that bore the brunt of Ian's assault. Earlier, DeSantis and his wife Casey greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived at Fisherman's Wharf, where homes and business lay in ruins amid debris and muck after Hurricane Ian tore through last week. Biden emphasized that the rebuilding effort will take months or years. "We're here today because we wanted to tell you in person that we're thinking of you and we're not leaving," Biden said, speaking in Fort Myers. "We're not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that." The scope of the devastation was immense. Biden's motorcade drove by wind-shorn trees, some uprooted, others with branches pulled backwards by the storm. Fields off the highway were still flooded, forming stagnant lagoons. There were big, visible signs of damage to an Amazon warehouse and a Family Dollar store, and one storage facility had its metal roof shredded. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and many people still wait for power to be restored. Ian's 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO