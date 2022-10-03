Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The Office of the Attorney General initially brought the lawsuit against...
WacoTrib.com
Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 4, 2022. Editorial: Welcome progress on SC broadband expansion. In these highly polarized times, it’s always welcome to see South Carolina’s top Republican and Democratic officials come together to mark a bit of progress they worked together to achieve. It’s doubly welcome when the progress is on something as important as expanding internet access to S.C. communities that lack it.
WacoTrib.com
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
WacoTrib.com
Biden pledges long term aid to help Florida recover
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside for now. "Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover," Biden said in this southwestern Florida community that bore the brunt of Ian's assault. Earlier, DeSantis and his wife Casey greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived at Fisherman's Wharf, where homes and business lay in ruins amid debris and muck after Hurricane Ian tore through last week. Biden emphasized that the rebuilding effort will take months or years. "We're here today because we wanted to tell you in person that we're thinking of you and we're not leaving," Biden said, speaking in Fort Myers. "We're not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that." The scope of the devastation was immense. Biden's motorcade drove by wind-shorn trees, some uprooted, others with branches pulled backwards by the storm. Fields off the highway were still flooded, forming stagnant lagoons. There were big, visible signs of damage to an Amazon warehouse and a Family Dollar store, and one storage facility had its metal roof shredded. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and many people still wait for power to be restored. Ian's 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water.
WacoTrib.com
Hoax shooting calls across South Carolina upend school day
Columbia, S.C. (AP) — A wave of hoax emergency calls about school shootings across South Carolina sent hundreds of police officers into schools on Wednesday as scared students hid behind locked classroom doors. The calls affected more than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville. At least one 911...
WacoTrib.com
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
WacoTrib.com
Advocates challenge Tenn. policy on restoring voting rights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voter rights advocates on Wednesday once again challenged Tennessee's policy on how people convicted of felonies out of state can participate in elections. The Tennessee Supreme Court listened to the arguments stemming from the 2020 lawsuit, where the Campaign Legal Center is challenging the requirements...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 3, 2022. Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience. She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. September 28, 2022. Editorial: The shooting at Roxborough High and the absurd state law that limits local gun safety measures. Because of Pennsylvania’s preemption laws, city officials are left with a set of meager tools to address gun safety. It should come as no surprise that...
WacoTrib.com
Chaney calls for regulation amid hospital-insurer dispute
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi insurance commissioner says lawmakers should consider more regulation on insurance network procedures as a dispute continues between the state's largest insurance provider and largest hospital. Commissioner Mike Chaney spoke to the state House and Senate insurance committees Monday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal...
WacoTrib.com
Trial set in North Dakota tribes’ lawsuit over redistricting
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A trial has been set in a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege North Dakota’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The bench trial is scheduled for June 12, 2023. A bench trial means the verdict is...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Crowe’s ironic support of term limits. A recent political mailer from an organization pushing for congressional term limits has raised more than a few eyebrows. A glossy postcard paid for by Florida-based U.S. Term Limits was sent to the voters in the...
WacoTrib.com
Court: UNC students can seek COVID semester reimbursement
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Students at the University of North Carolina can continue their lawsuit seeking monetary damages for fees they paid before in-person fall 2020 classes were canceled due to COVID-19, a state appeals court ruled. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals decided on Tuesday that...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 3, 2022. Roughly a decade ago, Alabama lawmakers pushed an initiative that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls in order to receive a ballot on Election Day. It would seem like a no-brainer, a simple way to ensure that the people presenting themselves to poll workers as registered voters are who they say they are.
WacoTrib.com
Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
WacoTrib.com
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion early Wednesday at a retirement home north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon. Emergency crews were called just after midnight to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
WacoTrib.com
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
