Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 232 ‘Colts Cough Up Chance to Lead Division’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts came up short in their comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss injuries (24:05), takeaways from Indy’s performance (27:04) and check in on the still-winnable AFC South (39:43).

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

