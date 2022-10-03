Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Read full article on original website
KULR8
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nuclear threat is worst in 60 years, Biden says; Ukraine recaptures 500 sq km in a week
US president says nuclear threat is worst since Cuban missile crisis ; Ukraine takes back 500 sq km of territory in a week
Wake Up Montana interviews Attorney General Knudsen on fentanyl crisis
MONTANA - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 18 other attorneys general sent President Joe Biden a letter recently, calling on the president to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. His office says this type of action would require the Department Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration...
AP News Summary at 2:08 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. He declared that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.
America’s heartbreaking decline in four reports | Column
Four global reports recently released by some of the world’s leading mainstream international organizations paint a bleak picture of human development in the United States. These reports should alarm all Americans concerned about overcoming needless human suffering and creating a just society. We have an opportunity in this election year to support those candidates who offer clear programs to address these issues.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
OSLO, Norway — (AP) — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges...
