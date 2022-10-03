Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe Mertens
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel Maven
Related
Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
sauconsource.com
Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case
A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
Woman Killed In Warren County Fire, Police Say
A woman was killed in a fire in Warren County, authorities said. The Pohatcong Police and Fire Departments responded to the blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue and confirmed the fatality on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police said. Initial reports said the fire broke out in a building near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle
Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Surveillance video of RPD officer shooting suspect
Surveillance video released by the Berks County District Attorney's Office shows the attempt by Reading police officers to arrest a shooting suspect on the parking lot of the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue in the city on Sept. 14. An officer shot the suspect multiple times as the suspect drove his car at the officer while attempting to flee, authorities said. The officer was struck but not injured. District Attorney John Adams said the officer was justified in his use of force. The clip also includes video from the officer's body-worn camera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 58-year-old man has been reported missing and he might be in danger, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The State police are searching for Douglas Martin. He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck with the PA license plate: ZME-9157, in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, according to a release by the state police.
Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says
An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Pa. man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
State police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar, authorities said.
Montco Teen Charged With Threatening To Shoot Up High School In Lehigh Valley: Report
A high school in the Lehigh Valley was under increased security for one day last week and a Montgomery County teenager was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school," according to LehighValleyLive. The 18-year-old Phoenixville resident was released from Northampton County Jail and charged with a...
skooknews.com
Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault
Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Recent Car Break-ins at Park
If you are a visitor to Lower Saucon Township’s Polk Valley Park, police are urging you to remove any valuables from inside your vehicle when parking your car there, as a result of an ongoing investigation into recent thefts from vehicles that have occurred in the park. On Tuesday,...
Comments / 0