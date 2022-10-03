Surveillance video released by the Berks County District Attorney's Office shows the attempt by Reading police officers to arrest a shooting suspect on the parking lot of the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue in the city on Sept. 14. An officer shot the suspect multiple times as the suspect drove his car at the officer while attempting to flee, authorities said. The officer was struck but not injured. District Attorney John Adams said the officer was justified in his use of force. The clip also includes video from the officer's body-worn camera.

