2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever
Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors
This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally below the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs
Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
This High-Yield Stock Has a Secret Weapon
Conagra's continued dedication to innovation will help it stay afloat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Shadow Banking System Is Raising Serious Concerns After Bond Market Storm
The Bank of England was forced to intervene in the long-dated bond market after a steep sell-off of U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — threatened the country's financial stability. While the central bank's intervention offered some fragile stability to the British pound and bond markets, analysts...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Businesses Added 208,000 Jobs in September, Better Than Expected, ADP Reports
Businesses added 208,000 jobs for the month, better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August, according to ADP. Trade, transportation and utilities saw a jobs gain of 147,000, while professional and business services and education and health services also posted large increases.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Washington Sees OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts as a Political ‘Blow Against Biden,' Says Dan Yergin
Washington sees OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a "blow" against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global. "This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple's Next iPhone Could Have a Completely New Charging System
Apple's next iPhone is likely to be equipped with USB-C charging rather than its proprietary Lightning system, analysts said. It comes after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved a law requiring electronics sold in the European Union, to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Make AirPods and Beats Headphones in India
Apple has asked suppliers to begin making some of its AirPods and Beats headphones in India as early as next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report Wednesday. The talks mark the company's latest attempt to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions in China due to Covid lockdowns and increased U.S.-China trade tensions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly Half of the Coal Industry Is Still on an Expansion Course in ‘Reckless' Mining Rush
An annual update from Urgewald and 40 partner NGOs found that 46% of companies on its Global Coal Exit List were pursuing new coal power plants, coal mines or new coal transport infrastructure. "Investors, banks, and insurers should ban these coal developers from their portfolios immediately," said Heffa Schuecking, director...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why the ESG Vs. GOP War Over Energy and Climate Change Is Going Nowhere
Florida and Texas are among Republican-led states using their political power to attack ESG. Anti-trust claims being made against climate investors aren't likely to hold up in court. But the world's largest money manager BlackRock is feeling the heat, and it has been more vocal about being a big energy...
