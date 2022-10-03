ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors

This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally below the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs

Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Housing Prices#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Meta#Cnbc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Britain's Shadow Banking System Is Raising Serious Concerns After Bond Market Storm

The Bank of England was forced to intervene in the long-dated bond market after a steep sell-off of U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — threatened the country's financial stability. While the central bank's intervention offered some fragile stability to the British pound and bond markets, analysts...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Businesses Added 208,000 Jobs in September, Better Than Expected, ADP Reports

Businesses added 208,000 jobs for the month, better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August, according to ADP. Trade, transportation and utilities saw a jobs gain of 147,000, while professional and business services and education and health services also posted large increases.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple's Next iPhone Could Have a Completely New Charging System

Apple's next iPhone is likely to be equipped with USB-C charging rather than its proprietary Lightning system, analysts said. It comes after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved a law requiring electronics sold in the European Union, to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
CELL PHONES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Make AirPods and Beats Headphones in India

Apple has asked suppliers to begin making some of its AirPods and Beats headphones in India as early as next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report Wednesday. The talks mark the company's latest attempt to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions in China due to Covid lockdowns and increased U.S.-China trade tensions.
CELL PHONES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why the ESG Vs. GOP War Over Energy and Climate Change Is Going Nowhere

Florida and Texas are among Republican-led states using their political power to attack ESG. Anti-trust claims being made against climate investors aren't likely to hold up in court. But the world's largest money manager BlackRock is feeling the heat, and it has been more vocal about being a big energy...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy