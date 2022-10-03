ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Acadia Spied With First Interior Shots

GM is gearing up to release a fresh third generation for the GMC Acadia crossover with the debut of the 2024 model year, and now, GM Authority has captured the first spy photos of the upcoming 2024 GMC Acadia interior. One of the most important bits to pick out from...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mini Aceman Spied For The First Time As The Electric Countryman

In July this year, Mini unveiled the quirky-looking Aceman concept serving as a preview of a new production model the British company is currently working on. We have the first spy photos showing a camouflaged prototype of that electric crossover and they reveal the production Aceman will stay very close to the concept in terms of design.
CARS
Motor1.com

Updated Ford Explorer ST Spied For First Time

This is our first chance to see Ford developing the refreshed Explorer ST. This one is on the road in Dearborn, Michigan. The engineers cover this Explorer with quite a bit of camouflage, which makes seeing the changes a challenge. From how the covering adheres to the body, it looks like the inlets in the outer corners might be larger. The inlet in the lower fascia appears to be narrower vertically but wider horizontally. Our spies report that the headlights seem to have a new shape, but this is hard to see in the photographs.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units

The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Daihatsu Tanto Fun Cross Debuts As Funky Kei Car With Tiny Turbo Engine

The fourth generation Daihatsu Tanto has been on sale in Japan since 2019 and it is among the brand’s best-selling models. The automaker now expands the kei car’s lineup with the addition of a new special version with adventure styling. It joins the standard Tanto, the Tanto Custom X, and the Tanto Custom RS with the same mechanicals but different options and a design.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motor1.com

Next Mercedes E-Class Wagon Spotted In Public For The First Time

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is well deep into its development phase as it has been spotted testing on public roads since December 2021. However, the executive vehicle has always been appearing in sedan form – until recently, courtesy of walkoARTvideos on YouTube. For the first time, the next-generation Mercedes...
CARS
Motor1.com

Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race

In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
CARS
Motor1.com

GMC Hummer EV Drag Races F-150 Lightning Before Battling Escalade V

We're living in a strange time. Automakers are producing high-powered SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade V that can compete against electric pickup trucks in a drag race, returning impressive performance figures for their segments. A new video from TFLEV attempts to see which is the quickest through the quarter-mile, gathering the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Cadillac Escalade V for the battle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Rare Bugatti Divo Makes Amazing Sounds During Hillclimb Event

When Bugatti revealed the Divo in 2018, the automaker noted that it’d produce just 40 cars. The €5 million starting price added to its exclusivity, so seeing one in public is rare. It’s even rarer to see one navigating a hillclimb course, but that happened during the 2022 Bernina Gran Turismo in Switzerland.
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Revealed As The Supercar’s Swan Song

We knew it was coming, and now it’s here – prepare to meet the final Audi R8 with a combustion engine. The V10 era is drawing to a close as Ingolstadt is sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI with a hardcore version of its mid-engined supercar. It's effectively the best of both worlds by combining the superior power of the Quattro model with the lighter package of its RWD sibling. In fact, more weight has been trimmed for the GT.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alpine A110 R Teased With 0 To 62 MPH Acceleration In 3.9 Seconds

France's answer to the Porsche Cayman is about to spawn its most hardcore derivative to date as Alpine is a day away from unveiling the A110 R. It will retain the turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine of the S version, a four-pot mill inherited from the Renault Megane RS hot hatchback. A previous teaser revealed the output won't change as the mid-engined coupe will pack the same 300 hp and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm).
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes B-Class Facelift Debuts With More Standard Kit, Extra PHEV Power

In a sea of crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, the minivan is largely seen as a rare oddity. Nevertheless, Mercedes is sticking by its B-Class by giving the compact family hauler a mild update for 2023. These tweaks are meant to keep the third-generation model fresh as it battles the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. In keeping with the A-Class facelift also introduced today, the changes are not immediately noticeable.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tag Heuer Honors 50 Years Of Carrera RS 2.7 With Limited Timepieces

Porsche introduced the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 at the Paris Motor Show in October 1972. The nameplate is among the most significant Porsches of all time. It's the first 911 to bear the RS name, which stands for Rennsport or race sport in German. It's also the first 911 to carry the Carrera name and the first series production model with front and rear spoilers, gaining its "Ducktail" monicker. The RS is also intended as a homologation model and was the fastest German production car of its time.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

