This is our first chance to see Ford developing the refreshed Explorer ST. This one is on the road in Dearborn, Michigan. The engineers cover this Explorer with quite a bit of camouflage, which makes seeing the changes a challenge. From how the covering adheres to the body, it looks like the inlets in the outer corners might be larger. The inlet in the lower fascia appears to be narrower vertically but wider horizontally. Our spies report that the headlights seem to have a new shape, but this is hard to see in the photographs.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO