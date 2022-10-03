ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom.

The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.

“P looks so grown ❤️❤️❤️,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. Another added: “Omg don’t tell me that’s Penelope.”

One day later, the Poosh founder shared a selfie with her husband, Travis Barker, and Penelope that showed the girl wearing purple eyeshadow. “There’s just something about fall, back-to-school night, bed times, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!” the Hulu personality captioned the sweet family moment.

Kourtney, Travis and Penelope. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. She is also a stepmom to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom Barker, 46, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this year, Kardashian celebrated her daughter in an Instagram post marking her 10th birthday. “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞.”

Penelope has also grown close to the Blink-182 drummer since he began dating her mother in 2020. For her 9th birthday in 2021, Penelope received a customized drum set from her future stepfather. “Penelope you’re a rock star. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” the musician commented via Instagram after Kardashian shared a video of her little girl practicing on her new kit.

During a season 1 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star said that seeing her husband — whom she wed in May — bond with Penelope has been a joy.

“Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special,” the wellness guru said during the episode, which aired in April. “Travis and I talk about a future all the time,” Kardashian explained on her family’s reality series in April. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

