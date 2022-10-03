Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
KSLTV
President Nelson presides over Heber Valley Utah Temple groundbreaking
HEBER CITY, Utah — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday for the Heber Valley Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church President Russell M. Nelson presided at the event. “Today, we will begin the work by breaking ground for a temple in this unique...
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
kjzz.com
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
kjzz.com
World War II soldier's remains return to Utah after several years of death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of 23-year-old Sgt. Elvin Phillips gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday to receive the casket with his remains after he died in a plane crash during World War II. Phillips was serving as a B-24 gunner during Operation Tidal...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
KSLTV
Utah man delivers thousands of ‘heart rocks’ to Uvalde
UTAH COUNTY, Utah— A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give...
Gephardt Daily
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
kjzz.com
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
