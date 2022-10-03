Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Hellraiser Movie Sets Franchise Record on Rotten Tomatoes
This week sees the return of the Hellraiser franchise as Hulu and Spyglass Media's new movie arrives on the streaming platform. Reviews for the new film, directed by David Bruckner and starring actor and model Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, have started to roll in and they've actually quite positive...they're really positive. In fact, the new film is sitting at an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the critic aggregator. This score not only gives the Hellraiser series its best reviews in years, it's now the highest rated film of all time in the horror franchise.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Host Brendan Gleeson Reveals What Paddington Bear Is Really Like
After releasing a genuinely hilarious promo for his upcoming hosting duties just yesterday, Saturday Night Live has debuted some traditional promos for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode of the weekly comedy series. The new promos feature Gleeson, musical guest Willow (daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith), and series star Chloe Fineman, making jokes not only about his appearance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his Irish roots, and also his work in the Paddington movies. When asked by Willow what Paddington is like in real life, Gleeson replies: "Honestly? Total diva." Check out the full series of promos below and watch the episode this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
ComicBook
Why Marvel's Werewolf by Night Is Not a Movie or Series Revealed (Exclusive)
When you think of the classic monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s that inspired Werewolf by Night, the first ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, you might name Boris Karloff's Frankenstein or The Mummy. Bela Lugosi's Dracula. And, of course, Claude Rains in The Wolf Man. You might not think the 53-minute fright-filled Halloween special, streaming October 7th on Disney+, is rooted in such seminal holiday classics as A Charlie Brown Christmas or the Rankin/Bass Frosty the Snowman TV specials. But according to co-executive producer Brian Gay, those annually-shown favorites are exactly why Werewolf by Night is a stand-alone special rather than a feature film or episodic series.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
ComicBook
Eiza Gonzalez Debunks Daredevil: Born Again Elektra Casting Rumors
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest thing in Tinsel Town, the franchise has been home to countless casting rumors over the years. Lately, one of those very rumors suggested Eiza Gonzalez had been cast as Elektra in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot. The chatter became so prevalent, Gonazlez herself took to social media to debunk to rumors, revealing she won't be playing the character or appearing in the series.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Star Mehcad Brooks Teases Big Return for Jax
As he begins his run on Law & Order, former Supergirl series regular Mehcad Brooks is doing the press rounds, and took some time out to reassure fans that his Mortal Kombat character, Jax, will absolutely be back for more bone-crunching action in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor won't reveal details on what he knows of the sequel any more than Warner Bros. will, but he does promise that his robot arms will be up and running again in the second installment of the rebooted film franchise based on the beloved series of fighting games.
ComicBook
Charlie Hunnam Says He Destroyed His Back Filming Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder is currently filming his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, and it seems as if this will be the director's attempt at making his own version of the Star Wars franchise. Rebel Moon has an all-star cast that will be led by Charlie Hunnam, Sophia Boutella and even Ray Fisher. The former of the bunch has had a pretty decent career and joining the controversial director's film was certainly an exciting choice. Hunnam apparently got injured while filming Rebel Moon but kept pushing. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed he severely damaged his back while shooting the movie.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: New York City Photos Offer First Look at Zachary Quinto's Franchise Return
American Horror Story is finally returning later this month, and it will feature some fan-favorite actors from previous seasons. American Horror Story: New York City is set to star franchise veterans Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. Quinto has not appeared in the series since its first and second seasons, so fans are eager to see him back after ten years.
ComicBook
Frasier Cast Not Returning as Regulars in Sequel Series
The doctor is in, but the cast is out in the Frasier revival ordered to series at Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who originated the role of psychologist turned radio shrink Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, will start Frasier's next chapter with a new cast of characters. The sequel show is not expected to bring back original Frasier stars as series regulars, but surviving cast members David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin could appear as guest stars, according to Deadline. (John Mahoney, who starred as Frasier's father Martin Crane, died in 2018.)
