National Archives notified Trump lawyers in May 2021 it was missing Kim Jong Un correspondence and Obama letter

Should have been made public back in 2021. Why sit on your hands when this crook would sell anything for a buck.
Wise men say🎶 only fools rush in🎶 but Kim I can't help falling in love with you 🎶 am I gay? would it be a sin🎶 if Kim I can't help falling in love with you 🎶 like a river flows surely to the sea🎶 Kimmy so it goes it's just the dictator in me🎶 take my little hand, take my whole life too🎶 for kim I can't help falling in love with you 🎶😜🤣
He’s still going to refuse and we’re gonna have to raid his golf courses around the world you know he has vaults of stolen things
Related
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Obama told reporters in a private 2017 meeting he worried 'the most' about the politicization of law enforcement, the FBI, and the IRS during Trump's presidency
'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
RELATED PEOPLE
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Trump melts down on Truth Social over Mar-a-Lago probe: “I want my documents back!”
Lindsey Graham said Trump could 'kill 50' members of the GOP and 'it wouldn't matter': book
Hope Hicks told Donald Trump he lost the 2020 election and that 'nobody's convinced me otherwise," book says
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Doomed to fail”: Legal experts trash Trump’s appeal after he runs to SCOTUS over Mar-a-Lago docs
Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 87