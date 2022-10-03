Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS・
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
u.today
Incoming Pump? Ethereum Whales Intensify Multi-million Dollar Transfers Despite Bear Storm
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
morningbrew.com
‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth
It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment
Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
CoinDesk
Barclays Remains Positive on Bitcoin, Sees Miner Core Scientific as ‘Best-In-Class Leverage Play’
Barclays (BCS) says it remains positive about the long-term viability of bitcoin (BTC), and views bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem.”. The crypto winter has clearly been rough for miners, who have seen profit margins shrink as bitcoin prices plunged more...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
CoinDesk
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
CoinDesk
Quantifying Opportunities and Risks in Liquidity Protocols
Please join us as we bring together the most respected leaders in crypto to explore quantifying opportunities and risks in liquidity protocols. Moderator Nick Lord will be joined by Shawn Douglass (Co-founder and CEO of Amberdata), Tarun Chitra (Founder and CEO of Gauntlet), Alexandre Elkrief (DeFi PM & Head of Ledgerprime Labs of LedgerPrime), and Darius Sit (Co-founder and CIO QCP Capital) for an in-depth-discussion-on:
Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge
The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
Comments / 0