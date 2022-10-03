ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Mixon Says He's Healthy Going Into Sunday Night Matchup Against Ravens

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The 26-year-old was dealing with an ankle issue earlier in the season

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is fully healthy going into Cincinnati's Sunday night matchup against the Ravens.

The 26-year-old is only averaging 2.7 yards-per-carry, which led to speculation about an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Steelers. He dismissed that idea on Monday afternoon.

I feel great physically," Mixon said. "Everything’s going well and coming out of the games healthy. I probably dealt with an ankle issue early, probably the first two games. But I feel good right now. Just going to keep approaching it week by week, taking care of my body, doing the things off the field and when we come in here, go to the training room, do all the things to obviously be there come Sundays."

Mixon voiced confidence in himself and the offensive line when asked about the state of the running game.

"We're talking inches, we're talking sustaining a block for another quarter of a second, hitting a hole a quarter of a second sooner, digging out a safety a quarter of a second sooner," head coach Zac Taylor said. "It can be a bunch of various different things based on the scheme for that play. But again, it's something we assess every week, every game, try to formulate the best plan to go rush for as many yards as we can to win the game."

