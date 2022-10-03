Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6
A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
No. 14 Phillipsburg tops Hunterdon Central - Field hockey recap
Gracie Merrick had a hat-trick for Phillipsburg, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Hunterdon Central 9-1 in Flemington. Phillipsburg (8-2) held a 5-1 lead at the half and outshot Hunterdon Central 24-8 in the game. Avery Ritt also had two goals and two assists with Hannah...
Connor Hernandez lifts Penns Grove past Woodstown in OT - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Connor Hernandez scored two goals, including what proved to be the game winner as Penns Grove defeated Woodstown, 4-3, in Carneys Point. Vicente Bonola had a goal and an assist, and Angel Marquez’s second half goal gave Penns Grove (7-2-1) a 3-1 lead. Woodstown (2-7-2) tied the game at...
Boys Soccer: Spisak lifts No. 20 Howell over No. 18 Freehold Township in OT
Nick Spisak scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Howell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over No. 18 Freehold Township in Freehold. J.P. Candela and R.J. Eckelman each scored for Howell (9-2), which won its fourth-straight game. Charles Scanlon made five saves in the win.
No. 10 Hunterdon Central defeats Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Nick Riga scored two goals to lead Hunterdon Central, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Hillsborough 3-0 in Hillsborough. Riga scored his first goal in the first half, giving Hunterdon Central (5-1-2) a 1-0 lead at the half. His second goal came in the second half, with Joe...
Field hockey recap: Catania doesn’t allow a goal as Hammonton blanks Ocean City
Angelina Catania made 15 saves in the cage in picking up the shutout against Ocean City Thursday in Ocean City, 1-0. Kiley Kozlowski scored the game’s lone goal for the Blue Devils (7-2) who won their second game in a row. Brianna Gazzara picked up the assist. Taryn Dolka...
No. 15 Cherokee over Camden Tech - Girls soccer recap
Paige Frankenfield scored two goals as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-0 victory over Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Olivia Marrone, Catherine Hatch, Isabella Moore, Abbie Zubrzycki and Caroline Neal had a goal apiece for Cherokee (8-2), which jumped out to a 7-0 first half lead. Emily Butler added two assists and Sarah Evans made four saves for the shutout.
Somerville over Voorhees in 2nd OT - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Marchese connected in the second overtime as Somerville won, 2-1, over Voorhees in Glen Gardner. Brayden Hache knotted the score at 1-1 in the second half for Somerville (9-3), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Keegan Mulroony scored for Voorhees (6-4-1), which outshot Somerville by 10-8. The N.J. High School...
Field hockey recap: Kopec’s hat trick lifts Freehold Township over Monroe
Freehold Township scored twice in the fourth quarter Thursday to pull out a 5-3 victory over Monroe Township in Freehold Township. Faith Kopec finished with a hat trick for the Patriots (6-3) who won their third game in a row. Tatyana Rivera scored twice while Olivia Smith added two assists.
Princeton Day over Morristown-Beard in Prep B quarterfinals- Girls soccer recap
Ella McLaren scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift fourth-seeded Princeton Day to a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Morristown-Beard in the quarterfinals of the Prep B Tournament in Princeton. McLaren finished with a goal and an assist for Princeton Day (7-3), which scored three unanswered goals after...
No. 11 Warren Hills over Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianni Cioni led the way for Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-0 win over Pingry in Washington. Addie Conaboy added one goal in the win and Sydney White made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
No. 13 Hillsborough over Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap
Giulia Cicciari, Kaitlyn Williams and Hannah Bianchino all scored a goal apiece as Hillsborough, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater, 3-2, in overtime, in Hillsborough. Kerri O’Donnell and Hallie Hand made two saves apiece for Hillsborough (10-1-2). Cailin Filip made 12 saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-9), which...
Middletown South over Freehold Borough - Girls soccer recap
Abby Doherty posted a hat-trick for Middletown South as it defeated Freehold Borough 4-0 in Middletown. Middletown South (6-3-1) had a 1-0 lead at the half. Erin Prince also had a goal with Makayla Jaffe, Riley Bent, Marisa Seckular and Jenn Schuster tallying assists. Grace Wilson and Allie Greco had two saves each.
Voorhees edges Belvidere in OT - Field hockey - H/W/S Tournament - 2nd Round
Amanda Korfin struck twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as ninth-seeded Voorhees won, 2-1, over eighth-seeded Belvidere in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Belvidere. Voorhees (6-4) will face top-seeded Phillipsburg in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. James Robbins stopped 13 of 15 shots to preserve the win...
Bridgewater-Raritan over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Kaelyn Corbitt tied the game with a goal in the second half, then assisted on two more as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Kearny, 3-1, in Kearny. Annie Klapp broke the 1-1 tie with a goal, then added the insurance goal for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-7), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Olivia Peters made seven saves in the win.
No. 2 Freehold Township over Howell - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Wong had a goal and two assists, lifting Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Howell in Farmingdale. Hailey Santiago and Ainsley Moy scored a goal apiece for Freehold Township and Ashley Moore had four saves. Madison Smith made 10 saves for...
Shore over Holmdel - Girls soccer recap
Kazey Bazydlo notched a hat trick while Ava Agresti added a goal and two assists as Shore won on the road, 4-1, over Holmdel. Sofia Merten saved six of eight shots on goal for Shore (2-9), which took 15 shots on goal and led 2-1 at halftime. Kayla Bielan scored...
Boys soccer recap: Damiano scores 3 as Wall Township trips up Red Bank Catholic
Nick Damiano’s hat trick carried Wall Township to a 4-0 victory over Red Bank Catholic Thursday in Wall Township. Chris Miller also scored for the Crimson Knights 6-3-1) who won for the second game in a row. Boden Pepe had two assists while Jake Petillo had one. Charlie Schirmer, Justin Wright and Thomas Ekberg combined on the shutout.
Boys Soccer: Spitaleri’s 4-goal performance lifts Bernards over Warren Hills
Finn Spitaleri scored four times to help Bernards earn a 4-1 win over Warren Hills in Washington. It was the first time Spitaleri has scored four goals in a game for Bernards (10-1), and he now has a team-high 14 goals and seven assists to his name this season. Elliott Buzby dished out two assists, while Giancarlo Acosta-Jiminez made seven saves in the win.
Morris Tech over North Warren - Girls soccer recap
Crew Armijo starred for Morris Tech with three goals in its 4-0 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Julia Kass added one goal in the victory while Maya Dobrijevic dished out two assists. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
