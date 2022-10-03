ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6

A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Cherokee over Camden Tech - Girls soccer recap

Paige Frankenfield scored two goals as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-0 victory over Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Olivia Marrone, Catherine Hatch, Isabella Moore, Abbie Zubrzycki and Caroline Neal had a goal apiece for Cherokee (8-2), which jumped out to a 7-0 first half lead. Emily Butler added two assists and Sarah Evans made four saves for the shutout.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over Voorhees in 2nd OT - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Marchese connected in the second overtime as Somerville won, 2-1, over Voorhees in Glen Gardner. Brayden Hache knotted the score at 1-1 in the second half for Somerville (9-3), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Keegan Mulroony scored for Voorhees (6-4-1), which outshot Somerville by 10-8. The N.J. High School...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
#South Jersey#American Football#Highschoolsports#The South Jersey Group 5
NJ.com

No. 11 Warren Hills over Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianni Cioni led the way for Warren Hills, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-0 win over Pingry in Washington. Addie Conaboy added one goal in the win and Sydney White made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South over Freehold Borough - Girls soccer recap

Abby Doherty posted a hat-trick for Middletown South as it defeated Freehold Borough 4-0 in Middletown. Middletown South (6-3-1) had a 1-0 lead at the half. Erin Prince also had a goal with Makayla Jaffe, Riley Bent, Marisa Seckular and Jenn Schuster tallying assists. Grace Wilson and Allie Greco had two saves each.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees edges Belvidere in OT - Field hockey - H/W/S Tournament - 2nd Round

Amanda Korfin struck twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as ninth-seeded Voorhees won, 2-1, over eighth-seeded Belvidere in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Belvidere. Voorhees (6-4) will face top-seeded Phillipsburg in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. James Robbins stopped 13 of 15 shots to preserve the win...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Kaelyn Corbitt tied the game with a goal in the second half, then assisted on two more as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Kearny, 3-1, in Kearny. Annie Klapp broke the 1-1 tie with a goal, then added the insurance goal for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-7), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Olivia Peters made seven saves in the win.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Freehold Township over Howell - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Wong had a goal and two assists, lifting Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 victory over Howell in Farmingdale. Hailey Santiago and Ainsley Moy scored a goal apiece for Freehold Township and Ashley Moore had four saves. Madison Smith made 10 saves for...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Holmdel - Girls soccer recap

Kazey Bazydlo notched a hat trick while Ava Agresti added a goal and two assists as Shore won on the road, 4-1, over Holmdel. Sofia Merten saved six of eight shots on goal for Shore (2-9), which took 15 shots on goal and led 2-1 at halftime. Kayla Bielan scored...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: Spitaleri’s 4-goal performance lifts Bernards over Warren Hills

Finn Spitaleri scored four times to help Bernards earn a 4-1 win over Warren Hills in Washington. It was the first time Spitaleri has scored four goals in a game for Bernards (10-1), and he now has a team-high 14 goals and seven assists to his name this season. Elliott Buzby dished out two assists, while Giancarlo Acosta-Jiminez made seven saves in the win.
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Tech over North Warren - Girls soccer recap

Crew Armijo starred for Morris Tech with three goals in its 4-0 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Julia Kass added one goal in the victory while Maya Dobrijevic dished out two assists. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

