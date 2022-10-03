Ambrogio by Acquerello to Replace Semola in La Jolla

The team behind Ambrogio15 has partnered with a Michelin-starred restaurant from Milan to bring to San Diego and beyond.

San Diego Union Tribune reports that the Milano Five restaurant group will introduce Ambrogio by Acquerello in La Jolla . The fine dining restaurant will replace the group’s current concept, Semola , on Fay Street.

In an effort to further elevate their brand of authentic Italian cuisine found in their various restaurant concepts, Milano Five has partnered with notable chef Silvio Salmoiraghi of Ristorante Acquerello in Italy.

You can currently find their original concept, Ambrogio15 open in Pacific Beach, Little Italy, and Del Mar’s Sky Deck. Another location is on its way to Arizona in the coming year. Ambrogio15 Enoteca , a wine shop and specialty grocer is planned to open in the fall. Adding to their current restaurant plans, it is reported that Milano Five is expected to grow the Ambrogio by Acquerello concept in multiple locations in the future as well.

Ambrogio by Acquerello plans to serve a multi-course modern Italian tasting menu unique to Ristorante Acquerello. Moving forward, the new restaurant will permanently move a chef from the original Ristorante Acquerello home base in Italy to oversee the Ambrogio by Acquerello kitchen full time.

A culinary team from Ristorante Acquerello is due to arrive in La Jolla to plan the menu for Ambrogio by Acquerello this month, ahead of a November 2022 opening.

