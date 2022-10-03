Read full article on original website
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
SFGate
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million. The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
SFGate
Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak
JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
SFGate
Tennessee Library and Archives holding open house Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives is holding open house this weekend during Nashville Oktoberfest. Guests can explore the facility's interactive exhibit lobby, which highlights some of Tennessee's historical documents, including three constitutions. Guided tours will include the state-of-the-art conservation lab, grand reading room and...
