Totowa, NJ

Kearny homicide victim apparently bled to death from leg wound; accused killer ordered detained

The Kearny man who was killed last month apparently bled to death from a stab wound to the thigh, according to information from his accused killer’s criminal complaint. Matthew Kochell, 32, was ordered detained through prosecution Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden, who was found dead in a “grassy area adjacent to Veterans Memorial field” on Belgrove Drive on Sept. 20. Kochell is now charged with aggravated manslaughter after he was initially charged with second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains.
KEARNY, NJ
Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say

A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Judge Dismisses Indictment Against Man Accused of Helping His Family Cover Up Woman’s Beating Death

The case against a family took a considerable dent on Friday, as a judge dismissed charges against one of the co-defendants. The attorney for Ali Fisher has argued that prosecutors misled grand jurors to indict his client in Stephanie DeJesus‘ beating death. Charges were disturbing or desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension, and obstructing.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Totowa, NJ
Totowa, NJ
Investigators seek armed, bicycle-riding bandit who robbed N.J. bank

Police and the FBI asked for tips from the public to help find a bicycle-riding bandit who robbed a Linden bank at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. The robber handed a teller a note demanding money and pulled a handgun around 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden, according to a statement from the FBI’s Newark field office.
LINDEN, NJ
No charges for 3 Bayonne cops in incident where driver died after lighting himself on fire

A state grand jury has declined to charge three Bayonne police officers for a traffic stop where a man lit himself on fire and died about two weeks later. The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019.
BAYONNE, NJ
