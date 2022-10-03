Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
click orlando
Osteen neighbors along St. Johns River stay resilient despite rising waters
OSTEEN, Fla. – Robyne Meeker is enjoying the island life. She has a seat in her lawn chair just feet from the water. A breeze flows through the queen palms just overhead. But this is no tropical getaway. She’s up against her Osteen home on the last sliver of land not yet taken by the St. Johns River.
click orlando
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
click orlando
‘You can’t design for that:’ Record rainfall leaves parts of Ponce Inlet flooded days after storm
PONCE INLET, Fla. – Communities on Volusia County’s east coast saw the most rainfall in Central Florida during Hurricane Ian. One of those was Ponce Inlet, where many homes are still under water and town leaders are working to get the water out. “Today was the first day...
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
click orlando
River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian
Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
click orlando
Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian. In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather...
pethelpful.com
Florida Parrot Rescue Completely Flooded by 'Hurricane Ian' Is in Dire Need of Help
Hurricane Ian has been tragic for the state of Florida, but it's not just people who need help in its aftermath. Countless animals have been displaced as well. Luckily, there are incredible heroes and animal rescues out there who are making sure these furry and feathered friends find their way to safety.
Florida Mayor Hits Man In Face With A Rake During Hurricane Ian Cleanup
The victim started recording the mayor who threatened to fight him, according to an arrest report.
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
click orlando
SunRail to resume service to Tupperware station as rail sections remain damaged
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it is set to resume service to the Tupperware station Thursday, though the southernmost sections of the rail line are still dealing with damage sustained during Hurricane Ian. Connectivity to the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations will continue through the current LYNX bus bridge schedule...
