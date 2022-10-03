ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

click orlando

Osteen neighbors along St. Johns River stay resilient despite rising waters

OSTEEN, Fla. – Robyne Meeker is enjoying the island life. She has a seat in her lawn chair just feet from the water. A breeze flows through the queen palms just overhead. But this is no tropical getaway. She’s up against her Osteen home on the last sliver of land not yet taken by the St. Johns River.
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian

Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian. In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

SunRail to resume service to Tupperware station as rail sections remain damaged

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it is set to resume service to the Tupperware station Thursday, though the southernmost sections of the rail line are still dealing with damage sustained during Hurricane Ian. Connectivity to the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations will continue through the current LYNX bus bridge schedule...
ORLANDO, FL

