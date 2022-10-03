Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Search and rescue operations continue a week after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden will both be making appearances in southwest Florida Wednesday to speak about the recovery efforts in place following Hurricane Ian. As search and rescue operations intensify one week after Hurricane Ian roared ashore on the west coast of...
Click10.com
Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark
The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
Good News Network
New Florida Community Survived Hurricane Virtually Unscathed After Being Designed for Resilience
Even as two million Floridians lost power during the recent Hurricane Ian, one unique community survived intact. Despite being located around 20 miles from Fort Myers, the heart of the devastation, Babcock Ranch’s blend of solar power, native flora, and built-to-code construction has meant that apart from ripped up pool coverings, broken fence posts, and a missing shingle or two, they never even lost power.
Click10.com
Biden delivers address from Fort Myers Beach after flight over hurricane damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – President Joe Biden toured Hurricane Ian’s ravaged areas on Wednesday in Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state, and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now.
Click10.com
Deputies: Florida man pointed laser at sheriff’s helicopter during state of emergency after Ian
NOKOMIS, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly shined a laser at a Sarasota County Sheriff’s office helicopter. Deputies said Nick Davidson, 44, pointed the green laser at the chopper on Tuesday, while pilots were responding to a fire. The Sarasota Sheriff’s office said Davidson’s...
Population is 'exploding' in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Little has been done to dissuade people from moving into Florida's hurricane danger zones, experts told CNN.
coastalbreezenews.com
Firefighters Battle Stubborn Athletic Center Blaze in Hideaway Beach
Firefighters on Marco Island would stay busy as Hurricane Ian approached Collier County as well as the remainder of Southwest Florida with its accompanying fierce storm surge that would slam the popular tropical island leaving a destructive swath in its path. Firefighters were dispatched to the Hideaway Beach Golf and...
Marconews.com
LIVE What you need to know: Restoring power to SWFL a "24-hour operation"
The Naples Daily News has journalists across Collier County covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28. This blog will provide the latest news and information about recovery and relief efforts. 1:12 p.m. | Power restoration a "24-hour operation" On Tuesday, State Sen....
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Did Lee County wait too long to order evacuations?
Katie LaGrone digs deeper into Lee County’s evacuation plans and finds discrepancies in what county officials did and what’s spelled out in their county emergency evacuation policies.
Three Southwest Florida men save 29 people during Hurricane Ian
Three Southwest Florida men helped evacuate 13 families from one neighborhood, saving 29 lives during Hurricane Ian.
WBUR
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian's record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what's at stake there.
fox13news.com
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
tripsavvy.com
What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
Click10.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press briefing on Hurricane Ian relief in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian with First Lady Casey DeSantis. DeSantis spoke from the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. The press conference began at...
Aviation International News
Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal
As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help
One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
Click10.com
