Search and rescue operations continue a week after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden will both be making appearances in southwest Florida Wednesday to speak about the recovery efforts in place following Hurricane Ian. As search and rescue operations intensify one week after Hurricane Ian roared ashore on the west coast of...
FORT MYERS, FL
Hurricane Ian couldn’t topple this popular Florida landmark

The rumors aren’t completely true. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida last week, there was talk that it completely took out a popular landmark in Florida, the Sanibel Lighthouse on Sanibel Island. An iconic landmark since 1884, the lighthouse is still standing even after Ian’s wrath — sort of....
SANIBEL, FL
New Florida Community Survived Hurricane Virtually Unscathed After Being Designed for Resilience

Even as two million Floridians lost power during the recent Hurricane Ian, one unique community survived intact. Despite being located around 20 miles from Fort Myers, the heart of the devastation, Babcock Ranch’s blend of solar power, native flora, and built-to-code construction has meant that apart from ripped up pool coverings, broken fence posts, and a missing shingle or two, they never even lost power.
FLORIDA STATE
Firefighters Battle Stubborn Athletic Center Blaze in Hideaway Beach

Firefighters on Marco Island would stay busy as Hurricane Ian approached Collier County as well as the remainder of Southwest Florida with its accompanying fierce storm surge that would slam the popular tropical island leaving a destructive swath in its path. Firefighters were dispatched to the Hideaway Beach Golf and...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
LIVE What you need to know: Restoring power to SWFL a "24-hour operation"

The Naples Daily News has journalists across Collier County covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28. This blog will provide the latest news and information about recovery and relief efforts. 1:12 p.m. | Power restoration a "24-hour operation" On Tuesday, State Sen....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida

Hurricane Ian's record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what's at stake there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath

Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
SANIBEL, FL
What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal

As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
FLORIDA STATE
Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help

One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
NAPLES, FL

