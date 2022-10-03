How to apply for an absentee ballot in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The portal to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is now open.

Kentucky voters have until October 11 to register to vote absentee. According to the website, you are eligible to vote without appearing at the polls on November 8 for the following reasons:

If you are a covered voter under the Kentucky Uniform Military and Overseas Act

If you are a student who temporarily resides outside the county of your residence.

If you are incarcerated in jail but have not been convicted of the crime for which you have been charged.

If you are temporarily residing outside of Kentucky but are still eligible to vote in the state.

If you will e absent from the country of residence on Election Day and on all of the days that in-person absentee voting is conducted.

If you are a participant in the Secretary of State’s crime victim address confidentiality program.

If you are not able to appear at the polls on Election Day or on the days in-person absentee voting is conducted on account of age, disability or illness.

For more information, and to request an absentee ballot, click here .

