SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto walked two batters, threw a wild pitch, committed an error and lost the game in frustratingly familiar fashion. Ty France hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 win in the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stott will sit on the bench after Nick Maton was shifted to shortstop and Jean Segura was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 339 batted balls this season, Stott has accounted for a...
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will take over left field after Matt Vierling was shifted to center and Brandon Marsh was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, oru models project Schwarber to score 10.5...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Omar Narvaez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 7.0 FanDuel points on...
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Esteban Quiroz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKinstry for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.4 FanDuel points...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Conner Capel is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Capel will operate in right field after Chad Pinder was rested in Oakland versus right-hander Micheal Lorenzen. numberFire's models project Capel to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Houston Astros utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dubon will take over shortstop after Jeremy Pena was rested at home against Philadelphia's lefty Bailey Falter. numberFire's models project Dubon to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
