Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis

Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could …. About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Connecting to …. It can be real easy to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

15-year-old boy shot, injured in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy showed up at a St. Louis-area hospital with a gunshot wound overnight. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was taken to the hospital with his mother at around midnight Thursday. She said she noticed her son limping over the past...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue

ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race

Where else can you run, eat candy and drink a beer? You can at the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race in Eureka. Where else can you run, eat candy and drink a beer? You can at the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race in Eureka. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments:...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
montanarightnow.com

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

