Ohio Mother Charged In Infant’s ‘Co-Sleeping’ Death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office put out a warrant for Hunter’s arrest
Mom Shares Stark Warning About Babies After Sickening Skull Injury: 'Shock'
"As I turned around to grab a wipe she rolled off the table onto the marble floor landing on her side," the mom said.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers
Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19-year-old mom gives birth to twins with different biological dads
A Brazilian woman from southwest Goiás gave birth to twin babies that have different biological dads. This is an extremely rare incident and has been reported only around 20 times in the world before.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
I’m a sleep guru – three easy ways to move your toddler from the cot to a big bed and what to do when they climb out
MOVING from a cot to a big bed is a massive step, not just for little ones but for us as parents too. So it's only natural to wonder when the right time might be and how to make it hassle-free without sleepless nights and tantrums. According to Heidi Skudder,...
KIDS・
Mum divides opinion after wanting to leave 10-year-old daughter home alone with little brother
A mum has divided the internet by wanting to leave her 10-year-old home alone with her seven-year-old brother. Taking to Mumsnet for advice, the mum explained that she is a single parent and really wants to attend a nearby exercise class. She wrote: "I really can't remember how old I...
BBC
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
intheknow.com
Footage of babies left sleeping all alone outside has TikTok freaking out: ‘This can’t be real’
A mom living in Copenhagen recently revealed the way Danish babies take naps, and TikTok parents around the world are stunned. TikToker @annieineventyrland gained over 15 million views and 72,000 comments after she uploaded her video, inspiring a wave of culture shock across the globe. @annieineventyrland. ♬ path of the...
MedicalXpress
Mothers who recognize others' happiness are more responsive to their infants in first months of life
Eyes wide, a baby reaches for a toy. Her caregiver, sensing her interest, brings the toy within her grasp. "Ga!" the baby exclaims, and her caregiver responds, "Yes!" When the baby fusses, her caregiver rubs her back until she calms. The baby smiles, and her caregiver smiles back, in a moment of what psychologist Mary Ainsworth called "mutual delight."
State officials remind parents about safest sleeping conditions for babies
October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is telling parents not to use crib bumpers.
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
verywellfamily.com
The New 5-Minute Trick for Getting a Crying Baby Back To Sleep
A new study out of Japan suggests the best way to soothe a crying baby back to sleep is by walking with the child for five minutes. For some parents who struggle with getting their babies back to sleep in the middle of the night, this study may provide an alternative to the traditional “cry it out” method.
