KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
The man who helped the teen following the incident said despite the scary situation, she maintained her composure until help arrived. A grand opening was held Wednesday for the Joint Manufacturing Innovation Center with the aerospace company Solvay. Groundwater contamination concerning for residents in NE Wichita. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
classiccountry1070.com
Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
classiccountry1070.com
Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge
A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
Two events scheduled to dispose of household hazardous waste in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations.
Hutchinson man arrested in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in the city overnight. Hutchinson Police report that 43-year-old Sonny Bray was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police overheard a...
KAKE TV
Protecting yourself as a consumer as trash problems continue in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants consumers, including those who use Best Value Services for trash pickup, to know its Consumer Protection Division is ready to help if you are experiencing frustrations with a business. KAKE News has been following complaints that Best...
KWCH.com
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
classiccountry1070.com
Newton man charged in Wichita crash and assault
A Newton man has been charged in connection with an incident in Wichita involving a car crash and stabbing. A hearing was held Monday for 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez, who is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, child endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wichitabyeb.com
One Jose Pepper’s location has closed
It came without warning, but the Jose Pepper’s restaurant at 2243 N. Tyler Road is now closed. An employee made the announcement on Facebook about the sudden closing. I was able to later confirm the news following the post. The west side locale has already been removed from their corporate site’s location map.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
classiccountry1070.com
Firefighters from 14 states to train in Wichita
The Wichita and Derby fire departments will be hosting a training program for firefighters from Kansas and other states. The Wichita HOT (Hands On Training) program began in 2007 and it has been growing in attendance each year. Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the goal is to teach aggressive firefighting tactics to attendees who might not have the access or funds to attend larger conferences.
classiccountry1070.com
Victim uncooperative after east Wichita shooting
A 38-year-old man is expected to be OK after a shooting in east Wichita this morning, but police don’t have much information on what happened. Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 this morning, and found the man who was shot. He had an injury to his upper body and was taken to a hospital with an injury described as serious but not life-threatening.
KWCH.com
Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment. Participants are eligible for Textron Aviation’s benefits package.
Wichita man arrested for murder
Wichita man arrested for murder
Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
KAKE TV
Woman arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for attempted murder and other charges following a domestic disturbance in Haysville. Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue. Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said officers learned there had been a disturbance between household members, resulting in a resident firing several rounds from a firearm inside the home.
