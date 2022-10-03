A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO