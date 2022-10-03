ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend

Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge

A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man arrested in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in the city overnight. Hutchinson Police report that 43-year-old Sonny Bray was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police overheard a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Newton man charged in Wichita crash and assault

A Newton man has been charged in connection with an incident in Wichita involving a car crash and stabbing. A hearing was held Monday for 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez, who is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, child endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

One Jose Pepper’s location has closed

It came without warning, but the Jose Pepper’s restaurant at 2243 N. Tyler Road is now closed. An employee made the announcement on Facebook about the sudden closing. I was able to later confirm the news following the post. The west side locale has already been removed from their corporate site’s location map.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Firefighters from 14 states to train in Wichita

The Wichita and Derby fire departments will be hosting a training program for firefighters from Kansas and other states. The Wichita HOT (Hands On Training) program began in 2007 and it has been growing in attendance each year. Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the goal is to teach aggressive firefighting tactics to attendees who might not have the access or funds to attend larger conferences.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Victim uncooperative after east Wichita shooting

A 38-year-old man is expected to be OK after a shooting in east Wichita this morning, but police don’t have much information on what happened. Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 this morning, and found the man who was shot. He had an injury to his upper body and was taken to a hospital with an injury described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Textron announces ‘Returnships’ for those re-entering workforce

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation on Thursday announced the launch Returnships – a jump start to (re)start. The paid, 16-week program provides an opportunity to mid-level professionals who have taken a break from their professional role and are now looking to transition back to full-time employment. Participants are eligible for Textron Aviation’s benefits package.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Wichita man arrested for murder

Wichita man arrested for murder
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Woman arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for attempted murder and other charges following a domestic disturbance in Haysville. Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue. Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said officers learned there had been a disturbance between household members, resulting in a resident firing several rounds from a firearm inside the home.
HAYSVILLE, KS

