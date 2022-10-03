Read full article on original website
Toyota Resumes bZ4X Production After Fixing Wheel Hub Bolt Issue
Toyota has announced it will resume production and sales of the bZ4X after fixing the cause of the recall announced in June. Toyota Executive Vice President Masahiko Maeda was quoted as saying by Reuters that the automaker will gradually resume bZ4X shipments and will prioritize meeting demand for customers waiting for the car.
US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever
General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Base Nissan Ariya Completed Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge In 11 Hours
The entry-level Nissan Ariya (front-wheel drive with a 66-kWh battery), has been recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in Norway to see its long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. This version has a range of about 342 km (213 miles)...
Honda Fully Unveils 2024 Prologue, Its First-Ever Electric SUV
Following several teasers, Honda has fully unveiled the design of its first all-electric SUV, the Prologue. Arriving on the North American market in 2024, the Honda Prologue combines a brand-specific design—the work of the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles—and the General Motors-sourced Ultium platform. Honda says the...
Sixt To Purchase 100,000 BYD EVs For Its European Fleet By 2028
German car rental company Sixt has signed a long-term partnership agreement with China's EV leader BYD (Build Your Dreams) to purchase approximately 100,000 electric vehicles through 2028. Sixt has committed to an initial order for "several thousands" of pure-electric BYD cars, the first of which will be delivered in the...
AAA Helps EV Owners With Range Anxiety, Adds Monthly Battery Report
As a growing number of people are making the switch to electric cars over gas cars, some insurance companies are looking at not only how they can help the transition, but also how they can attract new customers. While some insurance companies are charging a premium for EV coverage or perhaps even trying to limit coverage, others are adding features that may appeal to electric car owners.
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
US: Volkswagen ID.4 Hit New Sales Record In Q3 2022
Volkswagen reports that during the third quarter of 2022, its vehicle sales in the US improved 12% year-over-year to 88,820. That's an important turn after a few negative quarters, nonetheless, the year-to-date result at 232,099 is still in the red (down 20%). The most important news for us is that...
US: Ford BEV Sales Tripled In September 2022
In September, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 9% year-over-year to 142,644, which means that supply issues are not yet solved (despite the three positive months before). The year-to-date result is now 1.2% lower than a year ago at 1,380,494. Ford sales: 135,978...
Volkswagen's Scout Electric Pickup And SUV To Be True Off-Roaders
In May this year, Volkswagen Group announced its intention to revive the iconic Scout by launching an all-electric pickup and rugged SUV in the US. It was an announcement that took many by surprise, including Volkswagen US dealers, who asked the automaker to confirm whether it is looking to adopt a direct-sales model for the new separate, independent company called Scout Motors.
Rivian Reveals Production And Sales Results In Q3 2022: New Records
Rivian has just announced its electric vehicle production and deliveries numbers for the third quarter of 2022. During the period, the company produced at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, 7,363 BEVs, which is 67% more than in Q2. Deliveries amounted to 6,584 (up 47% compared to Q2). The rate...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Drive Review: Streamline Into My Heart
I'd rather look at a memorable car than a boring one, something that makes an impression even as it divides opinions, and it's been a while since I've seen something quite so polarizing as the Ioniq 6. This is Hyundai's latest EV, a computer-sculpted ode to aerodynamic efficiency and yet another effort by the South Korean manufacturer to ensure that not a one of its cars looks anything close to humble.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Achieved Amazing WLTP Range And Efficiency Ratings
Hyundai announced WLTP range and efficiency ratings for the upcoming Ioniq 6 model, ahead of its market launch in Europe before the end of this year (in North America in 2023). The numbers, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), are quite impressive and put the Hyundai...
Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio Goes On Sale In China For $14,000
A year and a half since its unveiling at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio has officially gone on sale on the Chinese market. The drop-top model is the latest addition to the highly successful Hong Guang Mini EV lineup after the MINI EV Gameboy in April 2022 and the Mini EV Macaron last year.
Tesla Is Now Removing Ultrasonic Sensors In Move To Vision Only
Tesla made a bold move by removing the radar in its cars in favor of its new camera-based vision-only Tesla Vision approach. People said it was a bad idea and couldn't be done, but it didn't take long before safety organizations tested the vision-only features and approved them. Now, Tesla has announced that it will move forward even further with the vision-only setup, by eliminating ultrasonic sensors from its cars.
Toyota's Upcoming Crown PHEV Will Be Sold In The US, Says CEO
The 2023 Toyota Crown was just unveiled earlier this year. According to an earlier article published by Autoblog, Toyota wasn't planning on bringing an electric Crown to our shores, which may have been sad news for some folks. However, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda shared more information with Motor Trend at a recent event, reportedly stating that Crown will come to the US with an available plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) configuration.
GMC Hummer EV Malfunction Leaves YouTuber Stranded On Busy Road
The GMC Hummer EV is the biggest, boldest and most powerful electric pickup on the market, and it comes from an established automotive giant, yet it is not without its problems. Roman from The Fast Lane Truck was driving a brand new example when the vehicle displayed an error message, then when he attempted to restart the Hummer, the vehicle bricked itself and it would not go into neutral or drive, thus leaving him stranded on a busy road with no way to move.
Tesla Semi With Storytelling Graffiti Shows Up At Tesla's AI Day
Tesla is known for its unique invite-only events, and the company's official AI Day 2022 was another example. If you frequent social media, you'll often see Tesla fans and owners commenting about how Tesla really knows how to throw a party. While the party part portion of the event may be fun, what's clearly more important is the company's future plans, which it has alluded to and promoted via various displays at its parties.
