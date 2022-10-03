I'd rather look at a memorable car than a boring one, something that makes an impression even as it divides opinions, and it's been a while since I've seen something quite so polarizing as the Ioniq 6. This is Hyundai's latest EV, a computer-sculpted ode to aerodynamic efficiency and yet another effort by the South Korean manufacturer to ensure that not a one of its cars looks anything close to humble.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO