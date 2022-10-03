Read full article on original website
WDTV
People’s Bank Player of the Week: Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig is our People’s Bank Player of the Week. Rohrig was sidelined with an injury for the first two weeks of the season, “It was a lot seeing all them get ready for games, obviously before I couldn’t play, especially versus Buckhannon, that was our first game of the season and it was home and that was a big one where I was like I gotta get back.
WDTV
Fairmont State football runs away with victory over Alderson Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ran away with a 51-7 victory over Alderson Broaddus. Falcons’ Myles Miree had a standout performance with 19 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The victory extends Fairmont State’s win streak to three, the Battlers sit 0-6 on the season.
WDTV
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported. Boy’s Soccer. Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0. Morgantown 2 - Weir 1. Bridgeport...
WDTV
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
WDTV
A break before the bulk of Big 12 play
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bye week is the time to take a deep breath and reset, a much needed chance at fresh air for WVU football. At the end of the day the word head coach Neal Brown used to describe the gold and blue’s play at Texas was disappointed. Now, the future looks like an uphill battle for the Mountaineeers with the strength of the Big 12, but for Brown the rest of the year holds possibilities, not roadblocks.
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
WDTV
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
WDTV
WVU focuses on injury recovery, fundamentals in open week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is in an open week this week. It gives the team a break before the rest of the season while also giving coaches more time to evaluate the team’s shortcomings. For head coach Neal Brown, a lot of discussion during his press conference...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
voiceofmotown.com
My Personal Opinion on Neal Brown
To say that the Neal Brown era to this point has been disappointing would be an understatement. After coming to West Virginia winning 31 games at Troy in the three seasons prior to (2016-2018), he has accumulated a 19-21 record at WVU. That’s not going to get it done for the fans, the boosters, or the brand of the Mountaineers. It’s just not good enough.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
WDTV
William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,. Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In addition to his mother, he is...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Mia Margherita
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
