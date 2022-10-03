ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

DEM announces $160K in grants to help RI farmers

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlkRX_0iKb2X3E00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island farmers will soon be getting a financial boost to help them expand market access for local fruits, vegetables and other crops.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Gov. Dan McKee announced more than $160,000 in grants available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The goal is to help make farmers more competitive in the marketplace by increasing awareness of local produce, creating new marketing opportunities for suppliers, and diversifying their crops.

“Specialty Crop Block Grants help achieve more homegrown Rhode Island food on the table, help the environment by minimizing transportation costs and reducing carbon emissions, and boost the local economy while providing the freshest product possible to the consumer,” DEM Director Terry Gray explained. “These grants are investments that will further enhance the share of profits for those who grow, harvest, process, and prepare our food.”

The grant recipients include the following:

  • The Rhode Island Fruit Growers Association: $22,260
  • Southside Community Land Trust: $38,640
  • The Rhode Island Food Policy Council: $29,938
  • Farm Fresh Rhode Island: $37,776
  • The RI Farm Incubator: $32,541

The DEM said the funding is a portion of the $73 million being awarded across the country through the program this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a few days due to the relentless winds, but a nice stretch of fall weather seems to be settling in now that Ian is out of the way. Prior to the weather, they had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. With the weather settling down, they will continue to sail whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Vegetables#Fruit#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Farm Fresh Rhode Island#The Ri Farm Incubator#Nexstar Media Inc
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ecori.org

Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State

The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
REAL ESTATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy