Fairmont State football runs away with victory over Alderson Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ran away with a 51-7 victory over Alderson Broaddus. Falcons’ Myles Miree had a standout performance with 19 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The victory extends Fairmont State’s win streak to three, the Battlers sit 0-6 on the season.
5 Sports Sit Down: John Kelley
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - John Kelley has been the head coach at University for 36 years, and has coached in some capacity for over four decades, “I started in 1974 coaching football, I mean the game is still blocking, tackling and executing but you know tis progressed now with different offenses, different defenses and technology has really helped, coaches are a lot more, they go to clinics and employ college stuff, but still the bottom line it comes down to is whatever system you use because everybody thinks their system is the best or whatever they’re comfortable with, still comes down to blocking, tackling and executing, i think kids are better today because of weight lifting and year round conditioning, things like that, that’s the biggest difference from now to back in the 70s,” said Kelley.
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the location of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of smelly shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
One transported following aircraft crash in Preston County
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following an aircraft crash Friday afternoon in Preston County. A crash involving a small aircraft near the Cheat River Bridge on Rt. 50, George Washington Highway, was called in to officials just after 2 p.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center.
Humane Society of Harrison County holds Halloween Pet Parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Humane Society of Harrison County invited local pets and their owners to come for a Halloween Pet Parade in Clarksburg. Executive Director, Frankie Dennison said First Fridays contacted her in Clarksburg to do a pet Halloween contest. Owners and pets alike competed in the contest.
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, a pediatric...
Lewis-Upshur Humane Society struggling to house influx of 80 dogs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is an update on the 80 dogs that authorities say were rescued from a trailer in Upshur County on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control took control of the animals earlier this week. They’re now at the Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society. Many...
UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says over 40 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, multiple rifles, and over $20,000 was seized on Thursday in French Creek. An investigation into a drug transportation, repackaging and distribution investigation began on Sept. 30, and the UCSO says the following...
