Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Pensacola Shrimp Basket hosting team member car giveaway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola is giving away a new vehicle valued at $25,00 to one of their employees Wednesday. It's part of Shrimp Basket’s groundbreaking hiring and employee appreciation incentive. The company will be announcing the winner of their second new vehicle giveaway at the...
Gulf Coast Insurance owner voted as new Escambia County Contractor Competency Board member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new member will sit on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board in November. Thursday night, county commissioners voted to place Mary Jordan on the board to fill the seat of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August. Mary Jordan is the owner of Gulf Coast Insurance...
Hundreds attend counseling session following deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County officials are calling Thursday's counseling session at Bellview Ballpark a success. Michael Rhodes, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the county says about 200 people showed up and dozens of them took advantage of the counseling. WEAR News previously reported extra deputies would...
State awards Pensacola $500,000 for Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project. The award is an African American Cultural and Historical grant that will help restore the historic library while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible.
Troopers Claim Escambia County (FL) Fire Truck Failed to Yield Right of Way in Crash
The investigation continued Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol said a fire truck crashed into a car, WEARTV.com reported. It happened on North W Street and Mobile Highway. FHP says the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the report said. Escambia County told WEAR News,...
Okaloosa County mother brings awareness to pedestrian safety after losing son in crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A call for justice from an Okaloosa county mother who's son was killed in a hit-and-run crash back in December of 2020. The mother, Ida Kreiser, spoke to WEAR News Wednesday and shared her campaign to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. A colorful message painted on...
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
Purple flags fly over Northwest Florida beaches due to abundance of 'pink meanies'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Purple flags have been flying over beaches across Northwest Florida for more than a month. The reason for it is due to the presence of jellyfish. Escambia County's Deputy Water Safety Chief Alex Johnson says their have been over 100 reports of jellyfish stings in the last 40 days.
Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
Man riding motorized bike seriously injured in crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man is seriously injured after being hit while riding a motorized bike on Sunday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Ave. and Lee Street in Pensacola. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman who hit the man with her...
HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital's emergency room expansion brakes ground in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Construction is now underway at a hospital in Niceville. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital broke ground on their new emergency room expansion project Wednesday morning. The $8.5 million project will add six exam rooms and three "fast track rooms." The ER will grow by more than 3,000...
Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
'It's still over $100 to fill up,' Florida residents see little relief at the pump
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — Right now, Florida drivers should all be saving 25-cents a gallon at the gas pump. CBS12 News went out to gas stations on the last day of September to check gas prices so we could go back this week and see if anything's changed. Resident,...
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130,000 after they flew to Alabama and were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
Hurricane Ian increases need for blood donations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is currently an urgent need for blood donations following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to help restore the supply. Before Ian hit, OneBlood had an ample supply of blood making sure hospitals had what they need. But once...
FWB’s City Manager is moving on
The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old man off cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man off a cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile Wednesday after they received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” according to a release from the USCG. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “medevac request” at around 3:45 p.m. […]
