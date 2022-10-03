ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket hosting team member car giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola is giving away a new vehicle valued at $25,00 to one of their employees Wednesday. It's part of Shrimp Basket’s groundbreaking hiring and employee appreciation incentive. The company will be announcing the winner of their second new vehicle giveaway at the...
WEAR

Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
WEAR

Man riding motorized bike seriously injured in crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man is seriously injured after being hit while riding a motorized bike on Sunday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Ave. and Lee Street in Pensacola. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman who hit the man with her...
WKRG News 5

Floating FADs in the Gulf to be replaced with artificial reefs

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team under Okaloosa County is expanding the artificial reef program. The Board of County Commissioners amended a RESTORE act plan at the Oct. 4 meeting to remove the Offshore Fish Aggregating Devices and expand the Artificial Reef Program Expansion. The county said the FADs came with unforeseen challenges, […]
WEAR

Hurricane Ian increases need for blood donations

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is currently an urgent need for blood donations following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to help restore the supply. Before Ian hit, OneBlood had an ample supply of blood making sure hospitals had what they need. But once...
getthecoast.com

FWB’s City Manager is moving on

The Crestview City Clerk’s Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 Mea Retha Coleman Crestview Citizen of the Year Award through Dec. 1. To qualify, nominees should be a resident of Crestview or have a heavily vested interest for a minimum of 12 months in the betterment of the city, not motivated by their job or political interests.
WEAR

Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
