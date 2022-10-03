ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Collin County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Copeville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Collin County, TX
Accidents
CBS DFW

Woman in stable condition after train strikes her in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman is in stable condition after a train struck her just past 4 a.m. on Oct. 5. South Division officers with the Fort Worth Police Department found her near the intersection of West Seminary Drive and Hemphill Street.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They took her to John Peter Smith Hospital for medical treatment.  Fort Worth police are investigating the case as an injured person and a Union Pacific Railway agent will respond to the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Collin County Identified

The remains of a woman found at Lake Lavon near Princeton in Collin County were those of a Dallas woman who went missing two years ago. Dental records identified the body of Mercedes Clement, last seen on surveillance video walking through a Dallas apartment complex with a man. The man was termed a “ person of interest” but not a suspect. The investigation continues.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Fire#Accident
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Shooting near South Oak Cliff High School leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in a shooting near South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in a park on East Overton Road, which is right across from the high school. Classes were just starting for the day, but it is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen

Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
CRANDALL, TX
CBS DFW

Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records.  "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy