Fire heavily damages home in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood; investigators say it is structurally unsound
The investigation continues in Fort Worth where a home was heavily damaged by a fire in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood Monday night.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite experienced a domestic wastewater spill from a 30-inch sewer main located at 3500 Lawson Road this morning. The wastewater spill began at approximately 11:45 a.m. The volume spilled was estimated at 200,000 gallons at 4:45 p.m. City of Mesquite and North Texas...
Mesquite is still working on a wastewater spill that began just before noon Tuesday when a 30-inch sewer main ruptured at the South Mesquite Regional Wastewater plant on Lawson Road.
Woman in stable condition after train strikes her in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman is in stable condition after a train struck her just past 4 a.m. on Oct. 5. South Division officers with the Fort Worth Police Department found her near the intersection of West Seminary Drive and Hemphill Street.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They took her to John Peter Smith Hospital for medical treatment. Fort Worth police are investigating the case as an injured person and a Union Pacific Railway agent will respond to the scene.
Skeletal Remains Found In Collin County Identified
The remains of a woman found at Lake Lavon near Princeton in Collin County were those of a Dallas woman who went missing two years ago. Dental records identified the body of Mercedes Clement, last seen on surveillance video walking through a Dallas apartment complex with a man. The man was termed a “ person of interest” but not a suspect. The investigation continues.
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
Shooting near South Oak Cliff High School leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in a shooting near South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in a park on East Overton Road, which is right across from the high school. Classes were just starting for the day, but it is...
Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen
Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
Police Identify Father, 2 Adult Children in Double Murder-Suicide, House Fire in Carrollton
Police in Carrollton identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday in a case they say is being investigated as a double murder-suicide. Firefighters discovered the three bodies after being called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
City of Arlington to spray for West Nile after finding positive mosquito sample
City of Arlington officials will conduct a targeted ground spraying for the West Nile Virus after finding one positive West Nile mosquito sample.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence
The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when Jane and Larry Kepler we’re bailing a pasture for owners, Howard and Sandra Rowan. A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. East Texas animal agencies weigh in on...
