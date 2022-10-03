ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 232 ‘Colts Cough Up Chance to Lead Division’

By Joe Hopkins
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmjKb_0iKb1qWI00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts came up short in their comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss injuries (24:05), takeaways from Indy’s performance (27:04) and check in on the still-winnable AFC South (39:43).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Joe Hopkins
9NEWS

5 keys to the Broncos beating the Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
DENVER, CO
WANE 15

Ex-Carmel officer could avoid charges after creating fake Facebook profile for harassment campaign

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A former Carmel police officer could avoid charges after creating a fake Facebook profile to criticize local officials. The investigation into Andrew Longyear started in February 2022, when a Georgia man contacted Indiana State Police because someone was using his identity on social media. That individual, investigators said, was Longyear, a […]
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cough#Google Podcasts#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#Titans#Twitter Coltsbluezone#Itunes Click#Spotify Click#Stitcher Click#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive

With Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inactive for Thursday night's game, the last thing the Colts needed was something to happen to Nyheim Hines. The worst came true on the first drive of the night as Hines was tackled on a 3rd down and got up wobbly. The new concussion protocols put in place after Tua Tagovailoa was seriously injured last week almost guarantee Hines won't return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy