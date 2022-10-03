Read full article on original website
Designer Envisions Tesla-Based Mercedes Blue Wonder-Like Car Carrier
Back in the 1950s, Mercedes-Benz needed a custom transporter for its Formula 1 racing cars and it was created based around a modified and lengthened 300 SL chassis. It became known as the Blue Wonder and today it’s arguably the most famous vehicle of this type ever created, so it’s no surprise it serves as inspiration for designers.
Kia Soul EV Gets Smaller Battery In The UK For Lower Base Price
The second-generation Kia Soul EV (or Kia e-Soul as it is also known) may be a forbidden fruit in the United States, but the boxy electric hatchback is alive and kicking in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the Soul EV has gained several updates for 2023MY, chief of which is...
Toyota Resumes bZ4X Production After Fixing Wheel Hub Bolt Issue
Toyota has announced it will resume production and sales of the bZ4X after fixing the cause of the recall announced in June. Toyota Executive Vice President Masahiko Maeda was quoted as saying by Reuters that the automaker will gradually resume bZ4X shipments and will prioritize meeting demand for customers waiting for the car.
Tesla Is Now Removing Ultrasonic Sensors In Move To Vision Only
Tesla made a bold move by removing the radar in its cars in favor of its new camera-based vision-only Tesla Vision approach. People said it was a bad idea and couldn't be done, but it didn't take long before safety organizations tested the vision-only features and approved them. Now, Tesla has announced that it will move forward even further with the vision-only setup, by eliminating ultrasonic sensors from its cars.
Musk Announces Tesla Semi Start Of Production, December 1 Deliveries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made the announcement shareholders had been waiting for since 2017, when the Semi Class 8 electric truck was first unveiled in prototype form. Musk says Tesla is finally starting production of the Semi, with deliveries to begin December 1, when Pepsi will receive the first trucks.
OKAI Releases OTA Performance Update For Ranger E-Bike
Remember the OKAI Ranger—the $1,999 fat-tire e-bike that I shared with you back in July, 2022. Well, it just got an upgrade thanks to OKAI's latest app update that not only improves the bike's user interface, but bumps up the power by a significant margin. Dubbed the EB50, this e-bike is now faster than ever before. How much faster? Well, how does 50 percent sound?
AAA Helps EV Owners With Range Anxiety, Adds Monthly Battery Report
As a growing number of people are making the switch to electric cars over gas cars, some insurance companies are looking at not only how they can help the transition, but also how they can attract new customers. While some insurance companies are charging a premium for EV coverage or perhaps even trying to limit coverage, others are adding features that may appeal to electric car owners.
US: Toyota Plug-In Car Sales Cut In Half In Q3 2022: Where Is bZ4X?
Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports sales of 526,017 vehicles in the US during the third quarter of 2022, which is 7% less than a year ago. The year-to-date result of 1,571,714 is 15% below last year. The numbers indicate that the Japanese manufacturer is struggling this...
United Chargers Grizzl-E Commercial Charging Bundle
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, it’s clear that EVs have become an important part of the worldwide economy and its future sustainability. The marketplace is developing at a rapid pace, with innovations happening continually. As a business owner, maybe you want to participate in meeting the needs of your EV-driving customers and clients, but are unsure where to begin.
Motional's Ioniq 5 Robotaxis To Offer Uber Rides In The US This Year
Motional, the autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, has reached an agreement with Uber Technologies to supply it with fully driverless Ioniq 5-based electric robotaxis. The two parties signed a 10-year, multi-market agreement that will see Uber use Motional's advanced driverless technology and vehicles across its...
Why You Should And Shouldn't Buy The Ford Mustang Mach-E
Every single car on the market has notable positive and negative attributes. EVs are no different in that regard. Therefore, we’ve assembled a series of articles focused on the positive and negative aspects of many popular EVs sold in the US. In early 2021, Ford began delivering its first...
Honda Fully Unveils 2024 Prologue, Its First-Ever Electric SUV
Following several teasers, Honda has fully unveiled the design of its first all-electric SUV, the Prologue. Arriving on the North American market in 2024, the Honda Prologue combines a brand-specific design—the work of the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles—and the General Motors-sourced Ultium platform. Honda says the...
Tesla Stockpiling Exports To Ship Out Of China For Massive Q4
While Tesla's recent deliveries didn't quite meet Wall Street's estimates, the US EV maker had yet another solid quarter. Production was on par with many people's guesses, but the automaker was unable to deliver every last car before the quarter came to a close. Now, Q4 2022 is underway, and, as expected, we're seeing reports of a massive number of Tesla's EVs already at port for export from China.
Hit The Trails With Ghost Bikes' New Lightweight Path Riot E-MTB
The Path Riot, a new lightweight, mid-power e-bike from Ghost Bikes, has been announced. The new electric enduro bike has a 430 Wh battery and a Fazua Ride 60 motor. With a complete carbon fiber frame, Ghost boasts that in its lightest form, the Path Riot tips the scales at only 17.5 kilograms.
EV Startup INDIEV Signs Deal With Foxconn To Build EV Prototypes In Ohio
Taiwan’s Foxconn does most of its business building tech products for third parties, and it looks like it plans to apply the same model for its new car-building side of the business. It has just announced a deal it has struck with a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup INDIEV (founded in 2017) to manufacture prototypes for its first production vehicle at its recently acquired Ohio plant (formerly the Lordstown GM facility).
Tesla Megapacks Arrive In Hawaii, Kicking Coal To The Curb
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
