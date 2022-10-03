Georgia resident sentenced to 5 years in prison for international lottery fraud scheme that victimized elderly people in California and elsewhere

Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This comes after thousands of Georgians...
WMAZ
Fake student disability scheme | Ex-husband of former Georgia state employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.3M
ATLANTA — The ex-husband of a former state of Georgia employee recently pleaded guilty to a sophisticated embezzlement scheme in which the two walked away with over 1.3 million, according to prosecutors. The 40-year-old man was formerly married to a Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor accused of creating fake...
Ex-couple plead guilty to stealing $1.3M from tuition assistance program
A man and his ex-wife — a former state employee — have pleaded guilty to creating an elaborate multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from a state tuition assistance program, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Former Georgia police officer, bail bondsman arrested on theft charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A former police officer has been charged with theft, after he allegedly stole money from a bonding company he worked for, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The investigation began in October 2019. The release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates
(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
Todd and Julie Chrisley have more time before sentencing in tax fraud case
ATLANTA — The sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley in the couple’s federal tax fraud case will not take place this week. The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” faced criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. In June, a federal jury in Atlanta found them and their accountant guilty on all counts.
‘Nothing more than drug dealers:’ Gynecologist, pharmacists plead guilty to running pill mill
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta gynecologist and two former pharmacists have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a pill mill. Prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Mills had been writing prescriptions for opioids, like oxycodone, morphine and Percocet, to drug dealers and addicts he never treated. They say some of the prescriptions he wrote were in the names of people whose had their identities stolen or had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician, pharmacist plead guilty to pill mill operation
Atlanta-based former gynecologist Anthony Mills and pharmacist Raphael Ogunsusi have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating a "pill mill" network, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 4. Since at least October 2018, Mr. Mills, 56, operated a "pill mill" out of his residence. He issued prescriptions for controlled substances,...
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a conspiracy that obtained nearly $10 million by defrauding both businesses and individuals through online deception, including romance scams, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New gang prosecution unit leads to indictments of alleged gang members
A newly created statewide gang prosecution unit is starting to yield results, officials say....
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police
ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Over 168 grams of fentanyl. 500 grams of methamphetamine. 60...
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
Comments / 0