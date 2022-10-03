Georgia resident sentenced to 5 years in prison for international lottery fraud scheme that victimized elderly people in California and elsewhere

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta gynecologist and two former pharmacists have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a pill mill. Prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Mills had been writing prescriptions for opioids, like oxycodone, morphine and Percocet, to drug dealers and addicts he never treated. They say some of the prescriptions he wrote were in the names of people whose had their identities stolen or had died.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO