Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Drought is expanding over Kansas, Missouri
The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on Sept. 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On Sept. 23 it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").
kshb.com
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl who went missing in 1969
Remains found in Pennsylvania have been identified as those of a girl who disappeared in 1969. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure," said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty. "We will do everything in our power to see that they have it." Joan...
kshb.com
Florida businesses line up for FEMA approval on Hurricane Ian cleanup
PALM CITY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.
kshb.com
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
kshb.com
Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
kshb.com
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
Comments / 0