ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

'I did it in self-defense': Man charged in deadly stabbing in KCMO

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT7hE_0iKb1cPM00

A man accused of stabbing another man to death in Kansas City, Missouri, told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court documents.

David F. Cornell, 61, allegedly stabbed James Fisher after the pair were arguing from their apartment balconies.

Court documents state Fisher was drinking alcohol with two females while he argued with Cornell.

A witness told investigators that Fisher said, “come down here and fight me," at some point in the argument.

Moments later, the pair confronted each other at a fence and exchanged punches.

However, witnesses heard Fisher say, "you stabbed me.”

On the same night, Cornell was arrested. As he was being escorted to a police wagon, an officer reported Cornell said, "I did it in self-defense."

During an interview, Cornell said that Fisher had punched him twice in the face, and then he instinctively "hit" Fisher with a knife in his pocket, which he later clarified to investigators that he meant stabbed.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Cornell with armed criminal action and second-degree murder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Police found murder weapon hidden in KC man's apartment

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening in the Northeast area of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. David F. Cornell, 61, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Police#Violent Crime
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant

A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

ATF still seeking leads on April apartment arson in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City field division for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is looking for new information in an April 8arson that injured 15, including nine children at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. The ATF said it has exhausted all leads and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy