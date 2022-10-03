Read full article on original website
Miket
3d ago
Imagine more high resolution cameras were installed? These criminals would not gone uncaught. They must be caught to keep Americans safe.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
Party with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa: Police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Fresno For Fatal Shooting In Sj Friday Identified
A man arrested in Fresno following the fatal shooting of a woman in San Jose on Friday evening has been identified as 74-year-old Sital Singh Dosanjh, police said. Officers had responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway, where they found a woman in a vehicle dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Prior Bay Area murder may be linked to active California serial killer, Stockton police say
Detectives say a man killed in Oakland last year may be the victim of a serial killer operating primarily in Stockton.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Lyft driver describes terrifying attack by passenger while going 70mph
Zelia says 10 minutes into the trip, the male passenger violently grabbed her from behind. She was driving 70 miles an hour on the freeway, losing control of her car.
Map shows where Stockton serial killer has attacked their victims
The Stockton killer has shot six men and one woman.
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Up to 10 teenagers attack homeless woman in Berkeley, police say
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022
OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder
Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
‘Unlucky’ San Bruno Avenue house has seen collisions before
A local house on a curved street in San Francisco has had a couple of 'unlucky' collisions over the past 90 years.
