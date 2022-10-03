Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around
The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sent to Phillies' bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stott will sit on the bench after Nick Maton was shifted to shortstop and Jean Segura was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 339 batted balls this season, Stott has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Yasmani Grandal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 4.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc batting sixth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rangers bench Sam Huff on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Huff will watch from the bench after Jonah Heim was named Wednesday's catcher for Glenn Otto. Per Baseball Savant on 79 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 10.1% barrel rate and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting second for St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edman will operate the shortstop position after Paul DeJong was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Johan Oviedo, our models project Edman to score 14.0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting seventh on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rene Pinto catching for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pinto will operate behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was given the afternoon off against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Pinto to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Comments / 0