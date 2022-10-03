Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2022 Lexus LX 600: Performance, Price, and Photos
After what seemed like an eternity, Lexus finally gave its flagship SUV a complete makeover from the ground up for 2022. The previous generation LX debuted nearly 15 years ago, for the 2008 model year, so this next generation has a lot of catching up to do. If properly equipped,...
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Iconic Cruiser Motorcycles of All Time
The cruiser class is the emotional foundation of the motorcycle industry. Filled with heritage, classic styling, and outlaw appeal, this platform is the heartbeat driving the environment forward. Over years of innovation, the cruiser has changed its shape, engine size, and its technology, but the landmarks of this journey remain as symbols and footnotes for future models to draw from. Here are the most iconic cruisers whose impact is clearly shown in today's market.
Top Speed
Audi TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition Takes Exclusivity and Excessive Pricing
Audi unveiled the third-generation TT at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show and American sales started for the 2016 model year. Ever since then, however, it has been largely forgotten about as the entire world's focus is either on SUVs and crossovers or on the new EV trend. Audi already announced that 2022 is the final model year of the Audi TT RS in the U.S. and that the current generation TT will be your last chance to buy the tiny sports car. At least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why the 2022 BMW M5 CS is Worth Every Penny
BMW has never been shy about designing cars that are lust-worthy. There’s a reason why a BMW is the “ultimate driving machine” after all. The M5 CS is that and more, a supercar disguised in a BMW body, with crazy speed, while still maintaining the abilities of a daily driver. This is an elegant beast like none other, and no one would blame you for wanting to spend every penny you have on one of these pristine beauties. From grill to exhaust, the BMW M5 CS is worth the $144,000 sticker price, and here's why:
Top Speed
Ferrari LaFerrari: The Best Hybrid Supercar Ever?
The Ferrari LaFerrari—or "The Ferrari" as it's commonly called—is a sight to behold. Its sleek lines and beautiful curves are enough to make any car enthusiast drool. This uber-powerful supercar is one of the fastest Ferrari cars ever. A true jewel of engineering, boasting incredible speed and handling. If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, you're in for the ride of a lifetime. But, what exactly makes this car so special?
Top Speed
Every Zero Electric Motorcycle Ranked by Price
If electric power is the future of personal transport, then surely it makes sense to take a long, hard look at those companies that have been playing in the field for the longest time. Zero Motorcycles has been in business since 2006 and the range now covers all motorcycling needs. Here’s our rundown of every Zero you can buy today.
Top Speed
Top 10 Motorcycles Under $6,000
The newly introduced motorcycle rider faces a common barrier to entry with his fellow beginners: the price. Enter the sub $6,000 category. This platform allows you to find quality motorcycles without breaking the bank. But where do we find motorcycls at such a low price? Have no fear! We give you the ten best bikes for under $6,000.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The S650 2024 Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is undoubtedly one of the most iconic muscle cars to have ever graced the planet. The 2024 model is a continuation of that excellence, creating a performance-designed street car that can still take the best that the competition has to offer on any track thrown in front of it. The car remains mostly the same on the outside, except for a few changes to better appeal to the new generation of buyers. On the other hand, the interior has been upgraded to make the driver feel like they have climbed into a futuristic car that can fly away. Let's dig into this amazing car and see how great it really is.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Hornet Is The Next Big Thing In The Streetfighter Segment
Ever since the first announcement at last year’s EICMA, Honda has created a lot of hype for its new middleweight naked, the Hornet. Now, the cat is finally out of the bag, and we’re happy to report the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet has all the ingredients to become the next big thing in the 600-750cc streetfighter segment.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Range Rover Sport Is the Best Luxurious Off-Road SUV
The Range Rover Sport has proven to be one of the best-selling luxury SUVs on the market. It offers style, comfort, and unique looks which have won the hearts of buyers all over the world. Since the release of the first-generation Range Rover Sport in 2005 Land Rover has only given the vehicle a complete makeover once. Now, in 2022, it is time for its third iteration which brings many subtle but substantial updates. It is supposed to be the best generation yet with features that even the big Range Rover doesn’t get. Here's why it is arguably one of the best luxurious SUVs on the market.
Top Speed
Here's Why The 2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Is Better Than The Nissan Z
The Nissan Z versus Toyota GR Supra battle is shaping up to be the rivalry of the decade as both vehicles attempt to appeal to the enthusiast market. With both vehicles being relatively attainable and with similar specs, at least on paper, both the Z and GR Supra are now highly sought-after, despite having come out relatively recently. With that said, the retro-futuristic Nissan Z is clearly the more nostalgic of the two while the fifth-generation Supra is a new beginning for the iconic nameplate. While the Z was considered to be the more enthusiast-centric model, the introduction of a manual GR Supra not only equalized the playing field but actually made it a better car than the Z.
Top Speed
Techart's Porsche 911 GT Street R Hints at What a New 911 GT2 RS Should Be
The Porsche 911 is known for many things, but in recent years, it is safe to say, there is a 911 for everyone. The 992 can be had in 13 flavors, and that’s not counting limited editions like the Sport Classic and Speedster. With that said, one thing the current-generation 911 lacks is a road-going, but track-focused, twin-turbocharged model like the GT2 RS. While there is still time, it seems German tuner, TechArt, may have beaten Porsche to it with the 992 Turbo-based GT Street R, and it fits the bill surprisingly well.
Top Speed
The Maserati Project24 May Foreshadow a Grim Future For Car Enthusiasts
The car industry is at a point where a decision must be made. Should it fully embrace electricity as the “fuel” of the future, or should it continue to develop the internal combustion engine further? While an increasing number of manufacturers, many of which are start-ups (mostly Chinese), are introducing their EV models, brands like Maserati desperately try to appeal to car enthusiasts before it’s too late. The track-only Maserati Project24 is the latest example of that. While such cars sit at the top of the high-performance vehicle food chain, they foreshadow a grim reality for the majority of car enthusiasts.
Top Speed
Top 10 Harley-Davidson Commuter Bikes
What defines a good commuter bike? Is it the MPG? The riding stance? The speed? Indeed, readers did not expect the answer to these questions to include the words, Harley-Davidson. However, Harley-Davidson makes a solid, heritage-inspired motorcycle, but the bikes aren't seen as optimal for commuters. But, what if you wanted to experience that masculinity on a daily? What if you could ride to and from work on your badass hog? What bikes would work best for day-to-day usage and city traffic? Look no further; we have your options below.
Top Speed
The Fate of Toyota's GR Performance Lineup Has Been Decided
It was not long ago that Toyota was known solely for its reliable yet boring vehicle lineup, with cars like the Prius and the Camry cementing their image of beige as a personality. While it had an incredible image in the 80s and 90s, Toyota outside its homeland of Japan became drab and mundane. With its last efforts as the early-2000s Celica and MR-S, it was easy to assume that the brand’s passion projects had died or moved to Lexus. However, after a sudden burst of enthusiasm, Toyota is back and ready to go with its GR performance line.
Top Speed
The 1994 Honda RC45 Is A Reason For The Company’s MotoGP Success
Success in motorcycle racing has always been a key goal for Honda, and the Japanese giant has some exceptional motorcycles which helped it achieve this goal. A fitting example of such a motorcycle is the 1994 Honda RC45 (or RVF750R) that brought the company a number of wins, including three Suzuka Eight Hours titles and multiple WSBK races. In fact, it is also one of the reasons for the company’s MotoGP prowess.
Top Speed
The Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Proves Why We Can't Have Nice Things Anymore
Premium German automakers are no strangers to charging you with brand tax. This goes double for the more exclusive, limited-edition models like AMG’s Black Series or Porsche’s special 911 models. Now, Audi is attempting to go a similar route with the most powerful version of its compact sports car, the TT. The Audi TT RS Iconic Edition will be the final version of the German pocket rocket, and Audi thinks that this is enough to justify a hefty price tag. The problem is, as good as the TT RS is as a platform, it is a desperate attempt to capitalize on the heritage of another Audi model.
Top Speed
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 19.9 LB-FT Driveline: Chain Drive. 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Performance and Capability. Royal Enfield powers its Hunter 350 with an air- and oil-cooled thumper. It rocks a long-stroke layout with a 75 mm bore and 85.8 mm stroke for a total displacement of 349 cc. The engine is the same as in the Classic 350 and the Meteor. It's not too jazzy in the performance arena, but it's a sturdy bike.
Top Speed
The Hennessey VelociRaptor Bronco 500 Takes Off-Roading to New Levels
The Bronco Raptor is a wildly capable machine in nearly every aspect. Its off-road chops can put a Jeep Wrangler to shame and can rival those of the Mercedes G-wagon. However, there was one thing that put the Bronco Raptor at the bottom of the totem pole in terms of sheer statistics - its power output. Now though, Hennessey Performance has managed to get its hands on a Bronco Raptor and is looking to narrow the gap in grunt between the Ford and its rivals.
