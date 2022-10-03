The Ford Mustang is undoubtedly one of the most iconic muscle cars to have ever graced the planet. The 2024 model is a continuation of that excellence, creating a performance-designed street car that can still take the best that the competition has to offer on any track thrown in front of it. The car remains mostly the same on the outside, except for a few changes to better appeal to the new generation of buyers. On the other hand, the interior has been upgraded to make the driver feel like they have climbed into a futuristic car that can fly away. Let's dig into this amazing car and see how great it really is.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO