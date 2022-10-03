Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum hosts Quiz Bowl for high school students
GREENEVILLE — About 80 students from three states absorbed the collegiate atmosphere, engaged in high-quality competition and learned about all Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers during a recent quiz bowl at Tusculum University. The students, who came from 12 high schools in Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina,...
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Indians fourth, SH boys third in state golf
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls stand in third place after the first day of the state golf tournament in Sevierville while Science Hill’s boys are in fourth. The Lady Indians were led by Aliezah Robinson, whose 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a sixth-place tie in the individual standings in the event at the Sevierville Golf Club on Thursday.
East Tennessean
Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee
Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Vikings enjoy sweet revenge against Patriots
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that head coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release.
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
Kingsport Times-News
Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central
WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Kingsport Times-News
Energy demonstration sites slated for Wise County
RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Kingsport Times-News
1-AA volleyball: Lady Vikings advance to title match
ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County. The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
