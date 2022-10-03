Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art exhibit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held put a spotlight on an artist whose work has been displayed all over the state. The reception was held Thursday night and focused on the work of Mike Larsen. Larsen is a painter and sculptor, and his work has been...
kswo.com
CCHD holding free community baby shower for mothers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department is throwing a baby shower for new and expectant mothers. Moms will be thrown an educational baby shower for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 15 at the Lawton City Plaza, formerly Central Mall. The free community baby...
kswo.com
Pizza fundraiser event for Comanche Fire Department
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Comanche were given a chance to have a special kind of pizza delivery Thursday evening, while helping out local first responders. Pride Pizza teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department for the “Pizza and Prevention” event, where firefighters making the night’s deliveries.
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Association of Duncan Educators hosts meet and greet with state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction met with local educators in Duncan. Jena Nelson held a meet and greet at Duncan Middle School Tuesday afternoon. The event was hosted by the Association of Duncan Educators. During the meeting, Nelson touched on a number of topics,...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
livelifebehappytravel.com
Oklahoma's Holy City
The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
kswo.com
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet. Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th. If you are interested...
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
kswo.com
FISTA receives $20 million in ARPA money from state
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including several multi-million dollar investments in our state’s infrastructure, mental health, and public safety systems, to name a few. One of those investments includes $20 million to be set aside for...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
kswo.com
Many community pharmacies are leaving Tricare network
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military families who use community pharmacies will soon need to check if their pharmacy is still in the Tricare insurance network. According to the Military Officers Association of America, nearly 15,000 community pharmacies are leaving the Tricare network. This will affect about 4% of the Tricare-eligible...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
kswo.com
MEDWATCH: Pallative Care
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local doctor works to help patients keep their pain in check as they live with a disease that can’t be cured or have a condition that doctors are working on curing. He says palliative care can help mitigate the symptoms to make their lives a little bit better.
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
kswo.com
Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community. Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for...
kswo.com
Cotton County bridge project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is partnering with Comanche Nations department of transportation to build two new bridges. The first will be located right behind me, on Deep Red Creek. The other will be built at Little Beaver Creek. Mike Woods, the Commissioner for district one says this project...
Comments / 0